Going into last Saturday’s Sycamore Open, Frankie Young III was stuck.
The fifth-year graduate student on the Indiana State men's track and field team was rooted, he wasn’t hitting marks as a jumper.
Young hadn’t topped 23 feet in the long jump since doing it indoors at the Missouri Valley Conference indoor championships Feb. 26.
That’s why his jumping coach Jeff Martin pulled him aside for a one-on-one message. The duo has created the space and understanding for open communication. This one was frank and blunt.
Martin told him that he needed to tip the scales to avoid plummeting completely out of the Sycamore representation in the MVC outdoor competition in Normal, Ill.
Young’s spot in the league event is no longer in jeopardy.
His leap of 23 feet, 11 inches, second only to Sycamores junior Shomari Rogers-Walton's 24-0¼ this season and in the Open.
“He’s solidified his spot on the roster, for sure,” Martin said.
Young will be one of four to five jumpers to represent ISU in the event at the MVC championships, according to the ISU athletic department, which runs next Friday through Sunday.
Young said he was in the 13th in the conference going into the school’s Open when an equipment and apparel shift helped him get on target for a third straight MVC meet.
He adjusted his spike and got new ones and wore different tights to elevate to his best mark of the year.
This ISU men's outfit is coming off a title last spring, which means stiffer competition for spots.
“This year, he’s had moments where it’s been great and moments when he’s struggled a little bit but he responds really well to just talking to him and explaining what is going on,” Indiana State head coach Angie Martin said.
Young III is chasing his dad, Frankie Jr., who chopped it up with Jeff and his wife, Angie, on ISU’s rubber. Angie Young, who happened to have the same surname as Frankie Jr., was on ISU's track then too.
Now Jeff’s delivering pep talks to the Youngs' offspring, in a surreal scenario for all the Sycamores.
“It was kind of … man, are we that old?” Jeff joked.
“It kind of dated us, per se. I think at first it was more of this is neat, cool situation, but then quickly for me, it became, hey there’s this pressure now of dad’s a school record holder, national runner-up in the long jump. I didn’t want Frankie [III] to feel like he had to live up to those expectations.”
His dad holds the program-best height of 26-3½ from 1999, a runner-up national finish that year.
That’s a little less than the 28-8¼ record for the NCAA.
“You can’t be Frankie [II],” Jeff said.
Jeff said it was incumbent on Frankie III to pave his path and go his own way. Frankie III knows the name recognition is there.
“It’s a unique situation for me because it’s followed me since high school,” he said. “My dad had the state record, even when I was coming up in the long jump.”
His dad earned the mark out of Kokomo near Indianapolis.
Frankie III has been propelled by his kindred connection of multiple generations at ISU.
“I can say it’s a lot of motivation because simply seeing what [my parents] have done and seeing with my dad what I have to do,” he said. “It allows me to go out there every day I’m at home and work on my technique. When I come out here, give it my all.”
The younger Young attended Zionsville and Heritage Christian in high school and majored in marketing last year in ISU's business school.
He likened the fruition of grasping his degree and the vibe of the moment to a movie scene.
“I walked last year but this is still a good transition for me,” he said. “Life after track, that job … having a job, that momentum shift. For me, it’s been trying to enjoy every bit of it, making sure I’m still giving it my all. I understand that you only get this time once and making sure everything counts. I’m trying to walk away a champion individually and team-wise.”
