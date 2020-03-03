Indiana State’s men’s basketball team finished in a tie for third place in the Missouri Valley Conference and the Sycamores reaped the rewards in the All-Conference teams announced on Tuesday.
Four different Sycamores were named to all-conference teams.
Tyreke Key was the highest of those Sycamores honored. He was named First Team All-MVC as he averaged 15.3 points for the 18-11 Sycamores. Key also made 32 straight free throws in November and December, an ISU record in the MVC era.
Key continues to climb the MVC honors list. He was named to the All-Improved Team in 2019 and the All-Freshman Team in 2018.
Key is the first Sycamore to be named All-MVC First Team since Jake Odum in 2014.
Senior Jordan Barnes was also honored. He was named All-MVC Third Team. Barnes has reached the top 10 in ISU history in scoring, 3-pointers, assists and steals, the first ISU player to do so.
Barnes was All-MVC Second Team in 2018.
Freshman Jake LaRavia was named to the All-Freshman and All-Newcomer teams. LaRavia averaged 9.3 points and 5.8 rebounds. In conference play, LaRavia averaged 3.2 offensive rebounds per game.
LaRavia makes it four years in a row ISU has had someone on the All-Freshman Team. Key, Barnes and Cooper Neese preceded LaRavia. LaRavia is the first ISU player to make the All-Newcomer team since Everett Clemons in 2016.
Christian Williams was also named to the MVC’s All-Defensive Team. Williams averaged 1.2 steals per game and was one of the best one-on-defenders in the MVC this season.
Williams is the first Sycamore on the All-Defensive Team since Jake Odum made it in 2011.
Northern Iowa’s AJ Green was named the Larry Bird Player of the Year, beating out Loyola’s Cameron Krutwig. Key finished fourth in the voting.
Southern Illinois’ Marcus Domask was named Freshman Of The Year. Northern Iowa’s Isaiah Brown was the Defensive MVP. Loyola’s Marquise Kennedy was the Sixth Man Of The Year.
The All-Bench and All-Improved teams will be released today. The MVC Coach of the Year will be announced in St. Louis on Thursday.
