Four more local competitors were added to the Greater Terre Haute Bowling Association's Hall of Fame at the association's recent annual meeting.
New members of the Hall of Fame are Joni Moore, Vicki Rich, Terry Coker and Scott Johnson. Rich and Johnson received Achievement designations, while Moore and Coker were awarded for Meritorious Service.
- Joni Moore — She has bowled for more than 50 years and has been a team sponsor for 50 years.
Moore was also a league president for 30 years, its sergeant-at-arms for 10 years and was a league sponsor for 10 years.
She has helped at tournaments locally and at the state level and also helped with charity events, and was given an award from Vigo Bowl for her service.
- Vicki Rich — She has bowled for 32 years and been an association member for 24 years, with seven 300 games and two more 299 games.
She has bowled four 800 series, with a high of 852, and many other 700 series, with a high league average of 233.
Rich earned five high-average awards and four 11-in-a-row awards and won one local association championship and three state association championships. One of her 300 games came in a tournament, where she had a high tournament average of 255.
- Terry Coker — He has been a 45-year member of the association, serving as president for two years, a vice president for two years and a director for two years.
Coker has served 10 years as a league president, 10 more as a league secretary and also 10 years as a league treasurer, and was coach and tournament helper for the youth association for six years.
He was Bowler of the Year at Vigo Bowl for the 2015-2016 season and has been a board member on the Hall of Fame Committee for four years.
- Scott Johnson — A bowler for 58 years, he has been a member of seven different bowling associations as a result of his occupation that moved him around the country. He has been a Terre Haute member for 17 years.
Johnson has 35 300 games to his credit, and eight 299 games. He has bowled 14 800 series, with a high of 858, and more than 200 series of 700 or more.
During his years he's won 21 high-average awards, 25 11-in-a-row awards, three triplicate awards and one 7-10 split award. He's won 18 league championships, seven local association championships and eight state championships. He was also half of the Kentucky state doubles championship team in 1999, during which he rolled a 300 game while his partner was bowling a 299.
His USBC national tournament average is 205, just outside the top 150 in history, and has a high tournament average of 246.
Johnson also has been a league secretary for more than 30 years; been a director for five years asnd secretary for three years in the local association; and has volunteered as a coach and instructor for youth bowlers for more than 10 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.