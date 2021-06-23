Two former Indiana State track and field standouts take center stage locally on Thursday at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Team Trials.
Former Sycamores Erin Reese and Felisha Johnson will both begin their quest to make the 2020 Olympic team.
Their events — Reese is competing in the hammer, Johnson in the shot put — take place almost simultaneously at Oregon's Hayward Field.
Johnson, who competed in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, begins her quest at 4:30 p.m. and she has already met the Olympic standard in the shot put. She did so when she had a put of 19.45 at ISU's Gibson Track and Field Complex in May. It was the fourth-best shot put distance in the world to date and is the best distance of any of the competitors at the Olympic trials. It was Johnson's best distance since 2016.
The Olympic standard in the women's shot put is 18.50 meters.
Johnson is ranked 31st in the world rankings at present.
Reese's hammer throw event begins at 4:25 p.m. Reese is competing in the second flight. Her personal and season-best of 72.07 meters rates her 20th in the 24-athlete field.
Swimming
• Austin qualifies — Terre Haute native Evan Austin is headed back to the Paralympics.
Austin, who is currently a volunteer coach at Purdue for the women's swim team, won the 50 butterfly (29.57), 400 freestyle (4:50.20) and 200 IM (2:40.19) on Monday during the Paralympic Trials in Minneapolis.
Austin, who attended Terre Haute South, is also an ESPY nominee for Best Athlete With A Disability, Men's Sports. Austin is one of four nominees along with surfer Jesse Billauer, snowboarder Keith Gabel and triathlete Chris Nikic. Voting is ongoing at espn.com. The ESPYs air on July 10.
