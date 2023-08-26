The story of Richie Adderley had more than its share of sad moments, and it came to an end Friday.
The former Indiana State point guard, and recently the head girls basketball coach at Terre Haute South, died in a hospital in Nassau, the Bahamas.
"I had just talked to him on Thursday," said Mel Burks, Adderley's longtime friend and sometimes his employer. "He was getting stronger." And then, the following day, came word that he had passed away.
The fact that Adderley was in the Bahamas is one of the sad moments. He had coached the South girls from 2016 through the 2018-19 season, but then was swept up in a deportation frenzy and sent back to his homeland.
Adderley is considered the best point guard ever in the Bahamas -- a "living legend" according to Bahamians in Sports -- and was recruited to Indiana State by Ron Greene. He played two seasons -- 1986-87 and 1987-88 -- and was known for his great speed and ability to get to the basket.
His career ended when he suffered a rare muscular disease, and because the Bahamas didn't have a way to treat the ailment, he was allowed to stay in the United States on his student visa. He got a job working for Burks at Hamilton Center, and both eventually were recruited to the boys basketball coaching staff by Mike Saylor. Adderley then became the girls head coach. "The first head coach of color in Vigo County," Burks said.
Among his many accomplishments at Hamilton Center was input in developing the Diversity Walk, Burk said Saturday, shortly after taking part in the eighth annual event.
"He stayed 33 years in the community. He was very good for the community," Burks emphasized. "But he never became a citizen."
When the Bahamas acquired the technology and resources to treat his physical problems, Adderley lost the use of his student visa and was sent back.
After returning to the Bahamas, Adderley survived a hurricane that destroyed his family home, and became a volunteer coach for a youth group in the country whose basketball alumni include Buddy Hield of the Indiana Pacers and Jonquel Jones of the New York Liberty.
And two weeks ago, he suffered a stroke.
Burks kept in touch with Adderley, his family and a pastor in the area as Adderley was airlifted from his home in Freeport to Nassau, and the two spoke daily.
"I see him as a brother," Burks said Saturday. "We were inseparable . . . he was part of the Burks family.
"My heart is broke in 1,000 pieces."
Plans are already in the works for some kind of memorial in Adderley's honor. Persons interested in helping with that project in any way are asked to contact Hamilton Center.
