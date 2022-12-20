Former Terre Haute South High School standout Courtney (Risinger) Lloyd is one of 18 women named to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2023 Silver Anniversary Team, based on outstanding accomplishments as a senior basketball player 25 years ago.
The team includes 12 honorees named to the 1998 Indiana All-Star squad. Six other all-state players are included to recognize the top of Indiana’s high school class of 1998.
Lloyd was among those 1998 Indiana All-Stars, along with Miss Basketball Kelly Komara, Kyle (Black) Rechlicz, Kristen (Bodine) Lovell, Kelly N. Kuhn, Mary Jo Noon, Vnemina (Reese) Cooper, Abby (Salscheider) Ault, Amber (Schober) Aryee, Shana (Sparks) Williams, April Traylor and Amy Wright.
The remaining six, named to various All-State teams are Abbe (Brauman) Harvey, Jill (Chapman) Daily, Lisa (Eckhart) Ruble, Molly (Holt) Sabol, Kara Kessans and the late Amy (Lindsay) Fuller.
Lloyd won the McMillan Award as Vigo County’s top female high school athlete for South in 1998. She started her high school career at Richmond. After graduating, Lloyd played NCAA Division I basketball at the University of Toledo.
Brauman and Sparks were part of Indiana State University’s 1998-99 team that reached the WNIT, one of eight postseason appearances in program history.
Brauman was a Missouri Valley Conference All-Freshman Team selection in 1999 and was the recipient of the Jan Conner Most Improved Award during her time with the Sycamores.
In her high school career at Brownsburg, she was a third-team AP All-State selection and was selected to the 1998 Indiana North-South All-Star Classic.
Brauman was an all-conference honoree and also was Brownsburg’s Female Athlete of the Year in 1998. Following her time at Indiana State, she transferred to IUPUI and eventually led the Mid-Continent Conference in field goal percentage in 2002. Brauman also earned Mid-Continent Conference Academic All-Conference honors in 2002. For her Sycamore career, she averaged 6.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per outing in 46 career games, while shooting 47.4 percent from the floor.
Sparks led ISU in 3-point percentage during her debut season (36.0 percent) and was second on the team in free throw percentage that year (71.0 percent). She was a regular in the Indiana State starting lineup as a junior when she averaged 7.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Injuries cut short multiple seasons for her at Indiana State.
In her high school career at Connersville, she was a third-team AP All-State selection and was selected to the 1998 Indiana North-South All-Star Classic. Sparks was an all-conference honoree and was also a first team all-area selection. For her Sycamore career, Sparks averaged 6.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game in 54 career games, while knocking down 33.5 percent of her 3-point attempts.
The 2023 Women’s Silver Anniversary Team members will be honored at the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s awards banquet April 29, 2023.
A midday reception, free and open to the public, will be conducted at the Hall of Fame museum in New Castle. The evening banquet will take place at the Primo Banquet Hall, located on the south side of Indianapolis.
Banquet reservations will be available through the Hall’s website at hoopshall.com or by calling (765) 529-1891 beginning in January. For more information, email kayla@hoopshall.com.
Women’s Silver Anniversary Team
Name School
Amber (Schober) Aryee Plainfield
Abby (Salscheider) Ault Bluffton
Vnemina (Reese) Cooper Fort Wayne South
Jill (Chapman) Daily Blackford
Amy (Lindsay) Fuller Union (Modoc)
Abbe Harvey Brownsburg
Molly Holt Sabol Madison
Kara Kessans Tell City
Kelly Komara Lake Central
Kelly N. Kuhn Lake Central
Courtney (Risinger) Lloyd Richmond/TH Haute South
Kristen (Bodine) Lovell Martinsville
Mary Jo Noon Jeffersonville
Kyle (Black) Rechlicz North Central
Lisa (Eckart) Ruble Center Grove
April Traylor Eminence/Martinsville
Shana (Sparks) Williams Connersville
Amy Wright Northeastern
indicates deceased
