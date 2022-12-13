Melanie Boeglin helped lead the Terre Haute South Braves to the Indiana High School Athletic Association girls basketball state championship in 2002 — the first, and only, state title for a Vigo County high school hoops team.
Then as a collegian, Boeglin led the Indiana State Sycamores to breakthrough Missouri Valley Conference regular-season championships in 2003 (a tie) and 2006 (outright).
Now, Boeglin has been named to the 2023 Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame class as announced by the conference office on Tuesday afternoon.
Boeglin becomes the 11th MVC Hall of Fame selection from Indiana State and the third female from the institution. She is the first ISU Hall of Fame recipient since Kylie Hutson (Track & Field) was selected in 2020.
She joins the 2023 MVC class that includes Evansville’s Andy Benes (baseball), Missouri State’s Barb Porter (softball), Drake’s Zach Johnson (men’s golf), Tulsa’s Tubby Smith (basketball – coaches wing), and Illinois State’s Rachel Tejada (women’s soccer).
The league will conduct its annual Hall of Fame ceremony as part of the State Farm Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Championship in St. Louis, Mo., on Friday, March 3. Festivities will begin with an 8 a.m. breakfast, followed by the induction ceremony at 8:30 a.m.
“One of the great rewards that comes with representing a Conference with the magnitude of the Missouri Valley is the opportunity to interact with some of the finest practitioners in the collegiate athletic space,” said MVC Commissioner Jeff Jackson. “This class represents the reach of The Valley in and away from the athletic arena. We are all truly inspired by their achievements and touched by their grace.”
Boeglin was a dominant player for Indiana State’s women’s basketball program from 2002 to 2006. She became the first athlete in the history of the MVC to win the Jackie Stiles Player of the Year award and the league’s Women’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year award in the same season, both coming in 2006.
During her outstanding 2006 season, Boeglin earned third-team honors on The Sporting News All-America squad, and she was also a Women’s Basketball Coaches Association/Kodak and Associated Press All-American Team honorable-mention pick.
Boeglin earned first-team all-MVC honors in all four of her seasons at ISU (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006), and she was also a member of the league’s All-Defensive Team in each of those seasons. Boeglin was the league’s 2005 Defensive Player of the Year. She was selected to the league’s All-Centennial Team, announced in 2007. Boeglin led the Sycamores in scoring as a junior in 2004-05 (16.0 ppg) and as a senior in 2005-06 (18.2 ppg). She led ISU in assists and steals for all four of her seasons.
The 2006 ESPN the Magazine/CoSIDA First Team Academic All-American was also a three-time MVC All-Academic Team choice (2004, 2005, 2006).
Boeglin still ranks in ISU’s Top 10 in six career categories, including steals (1st, 436), assists (1st, 685), games played (1st, 124), free throws made (1st, 576), points scored (3rd, 1,800), and made field goals (5th, 571). Her 46-point outburst at Drake in January 2006 remains a school single-game record.
During her Sycamore career, Indiana State posted an 88-36 record, won, or finished second in the MVC regular season three times, and participated in the Women’s NIT three times.
In 2006, Boeglin was the first Indiana State women’s basketball player to receive an invitation to attend the WNBA Pre-Draft Camp. In February 2019, she became the first woman at Indiana State to have her number (22) retired.
Boeglin resides in Whitestown, Ind., with her husband Donnie and her daughter Spencer. She currently works in marketing at Indiana University Health as a Program Manager of Corporate Partnerships.
Tickets to the 2023 Hall of Fame event – scheduled to be held at Stifel Theatre, which is adjacent to Enterprise Center – can be obtained by contacting the league office at (314) 444-4300. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
All-time Indiana State MVC Hall of Fame selections — Larry Bird (1997), Holli Hyche (1999), Bruce Baumgartner (2003), Duane Klueh (2006), John Wooden (2009), Kurt Thomas (2011), Bob King (2014), Roger Counsil (2015), John McNichols (2019), Kylie Hutson (2020) and Melanie Boeglin (2023).
