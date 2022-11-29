Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Showers and thundershowers likely. High near 60F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.