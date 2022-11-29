A smooth lefthanded shot. A hunger for rebounds. Disruptive defensive skills. Imposing height at 6 feet, 8 inches tall.
Brian Evans brought a bundle of talent to the basketball court. It showed at every level, from Honey Creek Junior High School to Terre Haute South High School, Indiana University, the NBA and professional leagues overseas.
At age 49, Evans is now headed for induction into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.
The New Castle-based Hall announced its Class of 2023 inductees on Tuesday, and Evans is one of the youngest of 17 former players and coaches selected. Only former Butler University and Boston Celtics coach and executive Brad Stevens, a 1995 Zionsville graduate, is younger than Evans, who led Terre Haute South to the 1991 Indiana High School Athletic Association's Final Four, according to the Hall of Fame's news release.
The field of inductees also includes 1990 Lawrence North graduate Eric Montross and 1977 East Chicago Washington graduate Drake Morris, who led the Senators to a victory over Terre Haute South in the 1977 IHSAA Final Four.
The others include James Blackmon Sr. (Marion, 1983), Richard Butt (Huntington, 1954), Henry Chapman (Fort Wayne Northside, 1955), John DeVoe (Park School, 1952), Henry Ebershoff (Lafayette Central Catholic, 1963), Oscar Evans (Shortridge, 1968), Darrin Fitzgerald (Indianapolis Washington, 1983), Dennis Goins (Rushville, 1979), Ken Gunning (Shelbyville, 1933), Jack Hogan (Broad Ripple, 1963), Kirk Manns (North Judson, 1986), Jim Oler (Economy, 1952) and Phil Snodgress (Kennard, 1954).
Mike Lightfoot (LaVille, 1954) was selected as the non-player-coach Silver Medal inductee.
Evans was a rare Indiana All-Star in both basketball and baseball in 1991 for Terre Haute South, and attracted college and professional interest as a pitcher.
But he made a mark on the basketball court, no doubt.
Evans led the Braves to sectional, regional and semistate titles and a berth in the 1991 state finals and a 23-4 record. Evans averaged 22.5 points his senior year and was named first team All-State. He also played on a national runner-up AAU squad, Team Indiana.
In the 1991 Final Four, Evans and the Braves lost a low-scoring game to Indianapolis Brebeuf in the state semifinals, which would pit Evans against future Indiana University teammate Alan Henderson.
Evans redshirted his first college season at Indiana under Hoosiers Coach Bob Knight, then scored in double figures in eight games as a freshman (playing in 35 games and starting four while averaging 5.3 points and 3.9 rebounds). He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors the following year, playing a key role in the Hoosiers’ NCAA victories. He averaged 14.0 points per game and 9.0 rebounds during tournament action.
As a junior, Evans was a third-team All-Big Ten selection and headed to his senior season with great potential. He led the Hoosiers to a 19-12 record, including an NCAA Tournament appearance. Evans averaged 21.2 points and 7.1 rebounds in his final season, earning him the Big Ten Player of the Year in 1996 and the conference Silver Basketball Award. He was named first team All-Big Ten and a third team All-American.
Evans also was honored as the IU Male Athlete of the Year and Balfour Award winner, and was a first-round draft choice of the NBA’s Orlando Magic.
Injuries limited Evans' impact in the NBA, where he played for Orlando, New Jersey and Minnesota. He later played several seasons in Italy and Japan before retiring in 2005.
Today, Evans is the owner of Precision Medical Group, along with co-founder of CareCycle.
In a 2021 interview with the Tribune-Star, Evans recalled his years under Knight at IU and the coach's lasting impact on his life.
"His name comes up probably more than you think it would," Evans said. "The first thing you learn there is that everybody wants to win, but who's going to prepare to win? And who's going to put in the time on the front end? Coach was the best at teaching that. And, we watched him prepare, and put together scouting reports and basically build a gameplan to beat the other team. I don't think anybody's ever been any better at that than him. So, when you watch that for 35 times and year for four or five years, it gets engrained in you."
