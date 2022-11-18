The Denver Post newspaper reported from a source Friday that Denver Broncos inside linebacker Jonas Griffith, one of the Indiana State football program's best defensive players ever, injured his foot in practice Thursday and is set to be placed on injured reserve.
Griffith, 25, will miss a minimum of four weeks after going on IR. There are eight weeks left in the NFL regular season. Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett was slated to talk with reporters Friday afternoon, but there was no late word on whether he mentioned Griffith or not.
Griffith emerged as a starting inside linebacker, though in recent weeks he shared duty with Alex Singleton next to every-down force Josey Jewell.
Griffith played in every game this season and started eight of nine for the Broncos. He ranks fourth on the team in tackles (46) and also has an interception and three quarterback hits. He had been playing this season with a brace on his arm after dislocating his elbow in a preseason game in August. Despite the injury, he had not missed any time until now.
At 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, Griffith likely would have been heavily involved in the Broncos' defensive game plan for their home matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon. Last Sunday, according to the Post, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero rolled out a three-inside linebacker personnel group to try to slow down Tennessee running back Derrick Henry.
Before joining the Broncos in August 2021, Griffith spent the 2020 season competing on practice squads with the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers.
Prior to that, the Louisville native played four seasons (2016-19) for the Sycamores, totaling 382 tackles (200 solo), 15.5 sacks (91 yards), three interceptions (15 yards), six passes defensed, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He led the Missouri Valley Football Conference in tackles (106) in 2019 for the second consecutive season and added four sacks (31 yards), one interception, three passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 12 games played.
Griffith concluded his collegiate career with six All-American honors, tying the ISU program record originally set by defensive tackle Dan Brandenburg (1994-95).
