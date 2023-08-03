The Denver Broncos will be without veteran linebacker Jonas Griffith — a former Indiana State standout — for the entirety of the 2023 NFL season, as the team placed him on injured reserve Thursday.
Denver coach Sean Payton said Griffith suffered an ACL injury when he stepped on another player's foot during a special-teams play Tuesday.
"He's going to go to Reserve/Injured with an ACL," Payton said. "It's unfortunate because he's one of those guys who was rehabbing too — saw him a lot [during the offseason]. We're trying to keep his spirits up."
Griffith started 12 games for the Broncos over the previous two seasons and appeared in 22 total games for Denver. He recorded 92 games, four tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one interception in that span.
In his stead, the Broncos signed rookie linebacker Austin Ajiake.
