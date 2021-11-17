For the first 30 minutes, the Eastern Illinois vs. Indiana State women’s basketball matchup appeared to be up for grabs Wednesday in Hulman Center.
But the Panthers from Charleston, Ill., outscored ISU 20-11 in the final quarter and earned a 64-55 triumph.
The game flow somewhat resembled the Sycamores’ seven-point loss at Saint Louis on Sunday. There, ISU led by one heading into the fourth frame.
Against EIU, the score was tied 44-44 through three periods. But the Panthers opened the final 10 minutes with a turnaround jumper from the lane by Kira Arthofer, a fall-away jumper by Abby Wahl and a free throw by Wahl to zoom ahead 49-44.
Midway through the fourth quarter, a 3-pointer from the left corner by Julia Bengston padded the Panthers’ cushion to 54-46. Although ISU’s Del’Janae Williams followed with a 10-foot jumper, the Sycamores never got closer than six points after that.
“You can’t fault their effort,” first-year ISU coach Chad Killinger said of his players. “I mean, our kids played hard. We turned the ball over way too much [25 times for the evening].”
He also was discouraged by the Sycamores’ 4-for-21 shooting from 3-point range, but he added that that’s a fixable problem.
For the second straight contest, Adrian Folks ended up as Indiana State’s top scorer, this time with 15 points (11 in the second quarter). Williams added 11 points.
Eastern Illinois was led by Wahl with 17 points, Arthofer with 16, Lariah Washington with 11 and Jordyn Hughes with 10. The 6-foot-1 Wahl also grabbed a game-high eight rebounds, while Arthofer led everyone with seven assists.
The first half was a classic back-and-forth 20 minutes, which maybe wouldn’t have been so close if the Sycamores had not committed 17 turnovers.
ISU led 4-0 and 6-2, but a layup by Wahl tied the score at 10-10 to end the first frame.
The home team rattled off the first five points of the second quarter — a 3 by reserve Essy Latu and a pair of free throws by Folks — to move ahead 15-10. But a trey by Litwiller and a 12-foot jumper by Hughes quickly tied the score for EIU.
Folks kept doing her thing on offense, however, and helped the Sycamores build a 24-21 advantage. Then two free throws by Litwiller and a layin by Hughes catapulted the visitors on top 25-24 with 33 seconds remaining in the half.
Williams changed that tune by swishing a trifecta from the right wing with six seconds left to give ISU a 27-25 halftime advantage.
At the time, Williams thought the Sycamores had a realistic chance to defeat EIU. She said they can win similar types of games in the future if they can “be more patient and take care of the ball.”
Folks’ solution to chalking up more W’s than L’s over the next couple months? For starters, don’t make any major philosophical changes.
“Continue to try to work hard” during practices, she emphasized, and the victories will come.
Meanwhile, Killinger seems to be enjoying his new gig as the ISU women’s head coach. But for the young women’s sake, he doesn’t like seeing “two games we could have won that slipped away.”
ISU will get a chance to end its mini-losing skid next Wednesday at Western Kentucky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.