Football sectional pairings drawn by IHSAA

There may not be a second Terre Haute North-Terre Haute South game this year in high school football, perhaps to the disappointment of both teams.
Sectional pairings drawn Sunday by the Indiana High School Athletic Association will send North to Whiteland, the team ranked first in the state in Class 5A until a recent loss, while South will host Franklin, also ranked in the top 10. Should both the Patriots and Braves win, they would face each other for the sectional championship.
The draw was kinder to West Vigo. In a new Class 3A sectional this year, the Vikings are in an eight-team bracket that includes defending state champion Gibson Southern and Western Indiana Conference Gold Division champion Owen Valley, both unbeaten — but also both in the opposite bracket, along with good teams from Vincennes and Mount Vernon. The Vikings, opening at home against Princeton, have a good shot at reaching the sectional championship game.
Northview, also in a new Class 4A sectional, was the fourth member of the field in the top 10 until the Knights suffered their first loss. They’ll host another ranked team, Brebeuf, in the first game, hoping to advance to probably face top-10 foe Mooresville. Roncalli, highest-ranked team in the field, has the West Vigo draw in a bracket with three Indianapolis public schools.
Top-ranked Linton begins competition in its new Class 2A sectional by traveling to South Vermillion, which has had the No. 1 team in its sectional several times recently. Sullivan is in the other half of that bracket with a chance to win at least two games.
In Class A, North Vermillion opens at Covington with a chance to reach the championship game, perhaps against ranked Park Tudor.
And in another Class A sectional, Riverton Parke opens at North Central and Parke Heritage will host Covenant Christian. The two ranked teams, South Putnam and defending state champion Indianapolis Lutheran, play each other for the right to host Cloverdale.
