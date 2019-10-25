Class A No. 6 Parke Heritage had no problem advancing in its Sectional 45 opener on Friday as the Wolves dominated Cloverdale 60-20.
Seth Bollinger had four touchdown runs and Logan White threw three touchdown passes in the win as the Wolves led 46-14 at halftime. Noble Johnson had two touchdown catches. Also reaching paydirt were Reece Simpson and Jaylen Crull, with White scoring via a TD run as well.
In other high school football action:
• North Vermillion 28, Covington 12 — At Covington, the once-beaten Falcons knocked off Wabash River Conference competition to advance in the Class A Sectional 45 game. The Class A No. 5 Falcons will play at South Putnam next Friday.
• South Putnam 50, Riverton Parke 14 — At Mecca, the Eagles advanced in another Sectional 45 game. North Vermillion will travel to South Putnam next Friday.
• South Vermillion 33, Seeger 14 — At West Lebanon, the Wildcats took care of fellow WRC foe Seeger to advance in the Class 2A Sectional 37 opener. South Vermillion will host Cascade next Friday.
• North Central 34, Rock Creek Academy 12 — At Jeffersonville, the Thunderbirds won their second game of the season with a road win at Rock Creek Academy in a Class A Sectional 48 contest. North Central will host Perry Central next Friday.
• Linton 51, North Posey 0 — At Linton, the Class 2A No. 5 Miners advanced in their Class 2A Sectional 40 contest. The Miners will play at Evansville Mater Dei next Friday.
• Paris 53, Flora 14 — At Paris, Ill., the Tigers won the Little Illini Conference conference championship with a blowout win over Flora. Paris tied Olney for the conference title, but beat Olney during the regular season to win the tiebreaker.
• Casey 47, Red Hill 6 — At Bridgeport, Ill., the Warriors earned their sixth win of the season and will be in the IHSA playoff field.
• Newton 21, Marshall 18 — At Marshall, Ill., the Lions finished their season with a 3-6 record.
• Olney 26, Robinson 13 — At Olney, Ill., Olney earned a share of the LIC title, but Paris wins the tiebreaker. Robinson finished with a 3-6 record.
• Martinsville 30, Oblong-Hutonsville-Palestine 0 — At Oblong, Ill., the Bluestreaks ended their season on a winning note.
