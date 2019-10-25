ParkeHeritageSilverButton.jpg

Class A No. 6 Parke Heritage had no problem advancing in its Sectional 45 opener on Friday as the Wolves dominated Cloverdale 60-20.

Seth Bollinger had four touchdown runs and Logan White threw three touchdown passes in the win as the Wolves led 46-14 at halftime. Noble Johnson had two touchdown catches. Also reaching paydirt were Reece Simpson and Jaylen Crull, with White scoring via a TD run as well.

In other high school football action:

North Vermillion 28, Covington 12 — At Covington, the once-beaten Falcons knocked off Wabash River Conference competition to advance in the Class A Sectional 45 game. The Class A No. 5 Falcons will play at South Putnam next Friday.

South Putnam 50, Riverton Parke 14 — At Mecca, the Eagles advanced in another Sectional 45 game. North Vermillion will travel to South Putnam next Friday.

South Vermillion 33, Seeger 14 — At West Lebanon, the Wildcats took care of fellow WRC foe Seeger to advance in the Class 2A Sectional 37 opener. South Vermillion will host Cascade next Friday.

North Central 34, Rock Creek Academy 12 — At Jeffersonville, the Thunderbirds won their second game of the season with a road win at Rock Creek Academy in a Class A Sectional 48 contest. North Central will host Perry Central next Friday.

Linton 51, North Posey 0 — At Linton, the Class 2A No. 5 Miners advanced in their Class 2A Sectional 40 contest. The Miners will play at Evansville Mater Dei next Friday.

Paris 53, Flora 14 — At Paris, Ill., the Tigers won the Little Illini Conference conference championship with a blowout win over Flora. Paris tied Olney for the conference title, but beat Olney during the regular season to win the tiebreaker.

Casey 47, Red Hill 6 — At Bridgeport, Ill., the Warriors earned their sixth win of the season and will be in the IHSA playoff field.

Newton 21, Marshall 18 — At Marshall, Ill., the Lions finished their season with a 3-6 record.

Olney 26, Robinson 13 — At Olney, Ill., Olney earned a share of the LIC title, but Paris wins the tiebreaker. Robinson finished with a 3-6 record.

Martinsville 30, Oblong-Hutonsville-Palestine 0 — At Oblong, Ill., the Bluestreaks ended their season on a winning note.

