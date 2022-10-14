Sullivan had a good air and ground balance on Friday as it defeated West Vigo 42-6 in the Indiana regular season finale for both teams.
Luke Adams caught three touchdown passes for the Golden Arrows. James Propes added one more. Josh Wence and Lloyd Hauger had rushing TDs for the Arrows in the nonconference game.
(Sullivan and West Vigo are both in the Western Indiana Conference, but play in separate divisions.)
"I thought we played pretty well on offense. We were able to run the ball and pass. Our goal is to be balanced and we did a good job of that this evening," Sullivan coach Mike Caton said.
Sullivan led 28-6 at halftime in the contest. Turnovers hurt both teams in the contest. Seth Pirtle had two interceptions and Wentz had one more, but the Vikings forced giveaways too.
"You'll see the score, but it doesn't show how well the defense played. They caused five or six turnovers, but we had our worst night offenses. We couldn't keep drives going," West Vigo coach Aaron Clements said.
Eli Roach accounted for the Vikings' only touchdown via a touchdown pass from Kaleb Marrs.
West Vigo (3-6) next hosts Princeton in a Class 3A Sectional 30 clash at 8 p.m. next Friday.
"Princeton is going to come in having played a schedule that's just brutal. They're going to be ready and they were probably hoping to draw us. There's potentially a good draw for us [in the sectional], but there's also potentially a big letdown if we don't take care of business," Clements said.
Sullivan (5-4) next plays in a Class 2A Sectional 37 contest at North Putnam next Friday.
"We worked on balance and got some different looks at kids at different positions for the postseason on both sides of the ball. That will be good for us going forward," Caton said.
"North Put is pretty good. Their quarterback [Christian Kramer] has thrown for [1,887] yards [going into Friday's action]," Caton said. "We're definitely making plays on defense. We shut down West Vigo's run game and our corners did a lot better tonight than we did against Indian Creek [a 50-48 overtime loss on Oct. 7] last week."
In other football action:
• Riverton Parke 74, Covington 36 - At Covington, the Panthers reached their highest win total since 2005 as the rout against Covington was RP's seventh win of the season.
RP running back Derron Hazzard scored a school-record six touchdowns in the contest as the Panthers led 68-20 at halftime. Hazzard had runs of 69 (on the first play from scrimmage), 5, 4, 53, 31 and 14 yards on touchdown runs alone.
RP (7-2, 5-2) next plays at North Central in a Class A Sectional 47 contest next Friday.
• South Vermillion 40, Attica 0 - At Attica, the Wildcats finished a one-loss Wabash River Conference campaign as they routed the Red Ramblers on the road.
South Vermillion (7-2, 6-1) hosts Class 2A No. 1 Linton next Friday in a Class 2A Sectional 40 showdown.
• Northview 60, Indian Creek 23 - At Brazil, Kyle Cottee had 294 rushing yards and five touchdowns while Imer Holman had two more TDs as the Knights routed the Braves in a Western Indiana Gold Division contest.
Northview (6-3, 3-1) hosts Indianapolis Brebeuf in a Class 4A Sectional 21 contest next Friday.
• Eastern Greene 34, North Central 28 - At Farmersburg, in the battle of Thunderbirds, Eastern held North Central scoreless in the second half after NC led by 14 at halftime.
Wyatt Ison had two touchdowns and James Thomas scored one for North Central.
James Lewis had five touchdowns for Eastern, who played with heavy hearts after the death of player Jedd Cummings in a car accident last Sunday.
North Central (1-7) hosts Riverton Parke in a Class A Sectional 47 contest next Friday.
• Fountain Central 72, Parke Heritage 38 - At Veedersburg, the Wolves got three touchdowns from Damon Spurr and one each from Jerrid Graves and Caleb Rector, but the Mustangs' 37-0 first quarter lead was too large to overcome in the Wabash River Conference game.
PH (1-8, 1-6) next hosts Covenant Christian in a Class A Sectional 47 tilt.
• Linton 35, South Putnam 10 - At Putnamville, the Class 2A No. 1 Miners broke free from a four-point halftime lead on their way to a comfortable nonconference victory.
Linton (9-0) next plays at South Vermillion in a Class 2A Sectional 40 battle of quality local teams.
• Robinson 40, Paris 21 - At Paris, Ill., the Maroons clinched an IHSA playoff spot as they pulled away from the Tigers on the road in the Little Illini Conference.
Robinson (5-3, 5-2) finishes its regular season next Friday as it hosts Pontiac. Paris (2-6, 2-4) finishes the season at Newton next Friday.
