As Illinois-Chicago clawed its way to striking distance, a pair of reserves stepped into the picture for the Indiana State men’s basketball team.
Senior Trenton Gibson drove to the right side of the lane for a bucket out of a timeout, 13 seconds after its 22-point lead in the half was trimmed to 10.
After sophomore Jayson Kent recorded a swat in the lane, senior Cameron Henry, who was at the left elbow, fed him for a flush on a backdoor cut to ice the game with 3:53 left.
The Sycamores won their sixth straight game, a 79-60 decision Wednesday night at Credit Union 1 Arena.
Senior Courvoisier McCauley, who finished with a game-high 26 points and 5-for-8 on 3s, scored his final 3-pointer from the left wing and Gibson added three points in the final minutes.
Gibson scored 14 points on eight shots in 25 minutes.
In less than a minute and a half, McCauley lit up the Chicago arena to build the margin.
Indiana State capitalized on 11 straight points from him, including a catch and shoot on the left and a shaky dribble followed by a step-back 3 late in the first half.
These buckets proved pivotal as Illinois-Chicago tightened the game in the closing half.
ISU (19-9, 12-5 Missouri Valley Conference) kept pace with Belmont and Southern Illinois in third place, who were one game behind Bradley and Drake. Their final scores Wednesday were not available at the Tribune-Star’s news deadline.
The Sycamores program is racking up feats that hadn’t been attained since 2013-14. Indiana State has 19 wins, seven away wins and 12 conference wins.
The Sycamores own four league sweeps: UIC, Northern Iowa, Valparaiso and Evansville.
The Trees led by 22 points at halftime.
The Flames (10-18, 2-15) cut it to 13 three times in the final 20 minutes.
This lead was trimmed to 10 on freshman Christian Jones’ triple and freshman Jalen Jackson’s layup with 4:43 left.
Henry notched a team-high six assists with pinpoint passing from the elbow and top of the key throughout the night. With his second of the game to McCauley inside for an and-1 with 13:57 left in the opening half, he notched 100 career assists. He’s the first Sycamore to accomplish this feat since Jordan Barnes.
He also knocked down a big 3 at the top of the arc on a find by sophomore Julian Larry with 6:23 to go as the Flames got back in the game.
Senior Cooper Neese led the team with eight rebounds.
ISU will host Illinois State in Hulman Center at 2 p.m. Saturday.
