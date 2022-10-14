Five Sycamores set PRs at Bradley Pink Classic

In its final meet before the Missouri Valley Conference championships, the Indiana State cross country team had five runners set personal bests in the Bradley Pink Classic on Friday afternoon at Newman Golf Course.
Logan Pietrzak led the way for ISU with a top-60 finish in the men’s 8k, as his time also put him in the top 10 in program history. Cael Light, Layton Hall and Emerson Fayman also set personal bests on the men’s side, while Erica Barker set a PR on the women’s side. Sara Skaff, Kyra Young and Cami Farmer also ran their first-ever 6k as Sycamores.
Pietrzak had the best finish for the men in 53rd at 24 minutes and 24 seconds. Jason Dworak also placed in the top 100 with a time of 24:47.9 to earn 91st. Light (121st, 25:04.4), Jackson Krieg (153rd, 25:21.4) and Hall (178th, 25:36.4) rounded out the Sycamores’ five scorers.
Fayman ran a season-best time of 25:26.4 to place 181st, while Ethan Breen was behind him in 195th with a time of 25:48.6. Wyatt Wyman (202nd, 25:50.7) and Cannen Wolf (237th, 26:16.3) completed the field for the Sycamores, with Ian Gadberry running a time of 27:14.5 in the early race.
Light (147th, 25:10.9) and Ethan Breen (179th, 25:31.0) completed the Sycamores’ five scorers.
Barker led the way for the Sycamore women in the 6k, the first time Indiana State has run that distance this season, with a time of 21:46.2 to place 71st. Barker’s time was a 37-second improvement from her previous top 6k time. Skaff was the second Sycamore to cross the line with a time of 22:27.4 to finish 155th, while Morgan Dyer ran a 23:30.5 to place 225th in her first race since the season opener.
Loyola Chicago won the men’s team title and Northwestern took home the women’s team title.
Indiana State will serve as host of the MVC championships Oct. 28 at the LaVern Gibson Championship Course.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.