In a jam-packed Idle Creek Golf Course restaurant, Indiana State faithful and the Missouri Valley season and tourney baseball champs gathered with school personnel and media for the NCAA Tournament unveiling.
On Sunday, Indiana State (42-15) found out, at 8:30 p.m., it earned the school’s inaugural regional bid to host.
Precisely 16 hours later, the Trees garnered the No. 14 seed and drew Wright State for a matchup on Friday at 1 p.m., Iowa and North Carolina fill out the bracket.
"As you look at the seeding, I feel like that's showing a lot of respect for our program, and for those on the committee that had a chance to see our team play," 10-year coach Mitch Hannahs said. "It was very gratifying to know that we weren't the 16th [seed], the 15th. We weren't given a gift. We earned our seed."
"Being paired up with Arkansas, the [3-v-14 matchup], that's not the best draw in the world," he added. "But just really happy and really proud of where our program stands nationally, at this point."
The winner of this double-elimination bracket could meet the third-seeded Razorbacks in the Best-of-Three Series at the Super Regional.
Indiana State last got out of a regional in 1986 with a 3-0 mark.
"It's really cool, you never expect to be in a situation like this at the beginning of the season," junior pitcher Matt Jachec said. "The way it turned out, it was really cool how it unfolded."
Hannahs, a former Sycamores second baseman All-American, was a member of the lone College World Series squad out of Terre Haute.
This is the fourth ballclub to punch its tourney ticket under his tutelage.
"The hard part has already come," Hannahs said. "I don't think a lot of people realize that when you are a Mid-Major and you are a month out, you can't lose."
Plummeting RPIs from squads in the MVC forced what he labeled a "grind," and now a role reversal from the hunted to an "underdog."
His squad went 24-3 in the Valley, didn't drop a series and lost just three of 33 league games spanning April-May, including postseason.
The Trees were 12-12 overall before this scintillating two-month stretch.
"This is the first day I've felt relief in quite some time so I know [my players] have to," Hannahs said.
Starting senior pitcher Lane Miller echoed his manager's sentiment.
"We all believe we can play for three more weeks," Miller said. "As long as we continue to stay in tournament mode. It's been a month that we've been in tournament mode."
This tourney draw came 101 days after Iowa (42-14, 15-8 Big Ten), the highest seed in the regional behind ISU, edged the Sycamores 6-2 in the campaign opener.
The 11-inning encounter in Port Charlotte, Florida was 1,050 miles south of this regional ballpark.
The Hawkeyes earned the No. 3 seed in their conference tourney and lost to Maryland in the championship for their lone Big Ten tourney setback.
Iowa hasn’t appeared in the Field of 64 since 2017.
ISU posted a 5-3 mark against that conference after the Iowa defeat, including a split with Indiana, who finished runner-up in the regular season.
UNC went 35-22, 14-14 and lost to the NCAA tourney fourth-seeded Clemson, 10-4, in the Atlantic Coast Conference semifinals.
Last year, the Tar Heels won their Chapel Hill regional before getting swept by the Razorbacks in the following round.
Wright State (39-21, 22-8) booked its third straight tourney by winning the Horizon League.
Come Friday afternoon, Hannahs won't need to be pinched a second time by his significant other when the first regional pitch is flung on the Bob Warn Field diamond.
"The first thing I did was ask my wife, Amy, to pinch me," he said following Sunday's regional host news. "Because it just seemed so surreal, it just didn't seem real for a few minutes. It takes a while for it to soak in."
