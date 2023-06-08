The morning of May 28, Indiana State baseball wasn’t a shoo-in to host an NCAA regional.
Nearly 192 hours later, the ISU fanbase was clamoring to secure a super regional host bid.
The Sycamore (45-15) swept through a regional in Terre Haute comprising of Iowa, North Carolina and Wright State, including a pair of wins over the Hawkeyes.
Third-seeded Arkansas meanwhile was waxed twice by Texas Christian as the Horned Frogs won the Fayetteville Regional.
The 14th-seeded Sycamores were in a position to run it back in the Wabash Valley after this unlikely spin of events.
A little more than a week ago, ISU Athletics passed on this possibility with the 51st Special Olympics coming to town and with it several workers, who were relied upon the previous two weekends for the Missouri Valley Conference tournament and NCAA regional at Bob Warn Field, will be serving with the Special Olympics Summer Games activities.
“It’s tough, man,” ISU Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales said Tuesday. “I’m a baseball guy. We’ve never hosted a super regional or regional, so it’s really hard. In my position, I had to do what [was] best for the institution, the university.
"The Special Olympics is a great event. It’s been on the books for over a year," Clinkscales added. "And our team is having a special season, but to be able to do both events, in my opinion, based upon the information I had during that time, it was going to be tough to pull off.”
ISU turns its focus to Fort Worth to take on TCU, with the first game slated for 5 p.m. Friday. The Sycamores are in pursuit of their second College World Series appearance and their first since 1986.
“I think in terms of just the two teams, not comparing guy for guy or position for position, there are a lot of similarities in the fact that they were tough teams that were fearless and that’s what this team has been all year,” assessed ISU coach Mitch Hannahs, who was a freshman on that '86 squad and a future All-American.
The 2023 Sycamores have been battle-tested with a 21-7 record in away territory, including a fifth-ranked strength of schedule in non-conference bouts.
“We’ve been on the road a lot,” Hannahs said. “It’s kind of the way we live so we are used to it. We don’t have to check beds too much. If we do, those guys are probably on a bus back home, so we don’t have to worry about that. Guys know what’s at hand. They know what’s demanded of them. They know the task in front of us.”
The Horned Frogs (40-22) are on a tear with 56 runs combined in their past four games — the Big 12 championship game and three regional matchups.
“It’s not very hard because TCU is really good,” Hannahs said. “We watched a little film [Tuesday] morning, guys have watched some film. I think they understand what’s in front of us, regardless of where we are playing, whether it’s a parking lot. They are really, really good. They are going to force us to make some adjustments, so we've got to be ready.”
Hannahs added that TCU's confidence is evident in its spiking form, which makes it "arguably one of the most dangerous teams in the country."
If there’s a significant takeaway from ISU’s recent string of championships — MVC regular-season, MVC tourney and NCAA regional — it's the squad's reliance on stealing outs in the field and pitchers pulling their weight.
The likes of senior Seth Gergely, junior Adam Pottinger and senior Keegan Watson have been taking away hits and sometimes homers this season with sliding grabs in foul territory, at the wall, in the grass and at the warning track.
It’s correlated with more leeway and boldness for the Sycamore hurlers working the strike zone.
Through eight tourney games this year, including the MVC, the Trees have given the baseball to 10 pitchers.
Four starters have been used with precision from junior Matt Jachec, senior Lane Miller, sophomore Brennyn Cutts and senior Connor Fenlong, who went the distance once.
Sophomore Simon Gregerson has logged frames as a starter and reliever.
He recorded a save against Illinois-Chicago and amassed 12 combined strikeouts in championship clinchers against Evansville and Iowa, across 7.2 frames.
“When you start a fall, in college baseball, you got to start working with the mentality that the 12th guy on your pitching roster, that weekend, may throw the most important innings of your season,” Hannahs said. “That guy may dictate your season. It may be in his hands, so you got to do a really good job of preparing every member of that staff.”
Hannahs added that Gregerson embodies that next-man-up mantra, which will be incumbent during a condensed weekend of a three-game series, across potentially three games. They had eight games the previous two weekends.
ISU will be the home team for Game 1 and Game 3, if necessary.
Junior lefty Cam Edmonson has a win and has gotten the baseball in three postseason games. Another veteran lefty, Zach Davidson, has a win and a save in two games.
The stable of lefties includes Jared Spencer, who picked up his sixth and seventh saves of the campaign in the first two games of the regional.
True freshman Jacob Pruitt (2-1) picked up a win, his first since April 11 at Purdue and his first run on the mound since May 20.
Starting pitching will be particularly crucial in a best-of-three series, Hannahs said.
"I've always said you're only as good as the next start you get on the mound," the 10th-year Sycamore coach said Tuesday.
"I think it's really, really, really important that starter sets the tone. It's much easier for that bullpen to come on the field when you feel like you've got [the opponents] on their heels. When we haven't been able to do that, and [opposing hitters are] leaning over the plate feeling really good, it's tough for a bullpen to shut that down. So from the standpoint of the starters, it's really, really important that they establish the plate."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.