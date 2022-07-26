Field tight as ISW makes annual Action Track stop

Indiana Sprint Week in the USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car schedule has been in a battle with rain and thunder to get the annual event on-track.
That battle might continue on Wednesday with rain forecast, but for now, the Terre Haute Action Track stop for NOS Energy Indiana Sprint Week is still a go on the half-mile dirt oval.
The Dorsett Automotive Classic is the official name for the race. Pits open at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, grandstands at 3 p.m. and hot laps are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. The UMP modifieds will also be a part of the race card.
Already, there have been two rainouts in Sprint Week, one at Kokomo and the other at Lawrenceburg. The Kokomo date, which was scheduled on Saturday was postponed to Tuesday. The racing finished after the Tribune-Star's deadline.
As of publication date, only two of the races have been completed. Shane Cottle earned the opening win at Gas City last Friday.
Cottle roared back from 10th starting position to earn the victory, his second all-time in an Indiana Sprint Week race.
On Monday, C.J. Leary earned the victory at Circle City Raceway, which is on the grounds of the Marion County Fairgrounds in southeastern Indianapolis, and which opened in 2020.
Leary, who won the Don Smith Classic in May at the Action Track, passed Brady Bacon with three laps to go to earn the win.Justin Grant — the USAC points leader for the overall season — finished second. Leary has 19 career USAC wins to his credit.
Cottle and Leary struggled in the races they didn't win so the Sprint Week points chase is tight.
Grant leads Sullivan native Chase Stockon by 17 points after the two races. Robert Ballou, an annual Action Track contender and winner of May's Hulman Classic, is third in Sprint Week points.
Mitchel Moles and Cottle comprise the remainder of the top five in Sprint Week points.
Cottle, from Kansas, Ill., has the highest amount of "passing master points" in the two races at 24.
Logan Seavey, who won the 2021 event at the Action Track, isn't in the top 10 in Sprint Week points, but is fifth nationally.
Kevin Thomas Jr., the 2021 Sprint Week champion, is not in the top 10 in either Sprint Week or the USAC national points standings.
USAC's July Action Track visit its penultimate scheduled show in Terre Haute in 2022. The USAC sprints return on Sept. 30 for the Jim Hurtubise Classic.
Sprint Week races
July 22 — Gas City (Shane Cottle)
July 23 — Kokomo (rained out, moved to July 26)
July 24 — Lawrenceburg (rained out)
July 25 — Circle City Raceway (C.J. Leary)
July 26 — Kokomo (race finished after Tribune-Star deadline)
July 27 — Terre Haute Action Track
July 28 — Lincoln Park Speedway
July 29 — Bloomington Speedway
July 30 — Tri-State Speedway, Haubstadt
Indiana Sprint Week points (through 2 races): Justin Grant 183, Chase Stockon 166, Robert Ballou 152, Mitchel Moles 146, Shane Cottle 143, Jake Swanson 140, C.J. Leary 139, Brady Bacon 132, Jason McDougal 127, Emerson Axsom 123.
USAC points: Justin Grant 1428, Brady Bacon 1331, Robert Ballou 1331, C.J. Leary 1278, Logan Seavey 1274, Emerson Axsom 1268, Chase Stockon 1061, Matt Westfall 1040, Jake Swanson 1010, Jadon Rogers 904.
Recent THAT Sprint Week winners
2011 — Chris Windom
2012 — Daron Clayton
2013 — Kevin Thomas Jr.
2014 — Bryan Clauson
2015 — Aaron Farney
2016 — Chase Stockon
2017 — Kevin Thomas Jr.
2018 — Tyler Courtney
2019 — Tyler Courtney
2020 — Justin Grant
2021 — Logan Seavey
