Evansville junior pitcher Nick Smith tossed eight strong innings and the Purple Aces used a four-run seventh inning to knock off No. 3 seed Southern Illinois 7-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference baseball tournament opener for both teams Wednesday at Bob Warn Field.
SIU struck first on a solo home run by second-team all-MVC outfielder Pier-Olivier Boucher in the first inning, but Evan Waggoner immediately answered for Evansville in the second inning with a two-run home run to right field to give UE a 2-1 lead.
The Salukis would scratch across single runs in the fourth and sixth innings against Smith to grab a 3-2 lead, but Evansville once again answered back with four runs in the seventh inning to grab a lead it would never lose. The Purple Aces took advantage of some wildness from SIU in the frame, as UE loaded the bases with a hit-by-pitch and two walks to open the inning.
Junior second baseman Kip Fougerousse drove in a run with a two-strike ground ball that SIU’s third baseman couldn’t handle to give UE a 6-3 lead.
Fougerousse would then tack on an insurance run in the top of the ninth inning with an RBI single to provide the final margin of victory.
Waggoner went 2 for 3 with a homer, a run scored and two RBI to lead UE. Rumsey also went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, while Fougerousse drove in a pair of runs. Smith (5-3) earned the victory for UE on the mound, giving up three runs on seven hits in a career-high 8.0 innings of work with a trio of strikeouts.
Evansville (34-22) will now move on to face No. 5 Murray State at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
In other tourney action Wednesday:
• No. 7 Belmont 10, No. 8 Valparaiso 9 — Valpo outhit the Bruins 12-8 but succumbed in a slugfest.
A nine-run second inning catapulted the Belmont in an elimination game at the MVC Championship Wednesday at Bob Warn Field.
After falling behind 3-0 in the top of the second inning, the Bruins responded by sending a dozen to the plate in the bottom of the second.
Sam Slaughter and Max Blessinger started things with back-to-back singles, then Sam Kirkpatrick put a bunt down the third base line that was mishandled by the pitcher, allowing Slaughter to score.
Jack Rando then delivered a single through the right-side on a two-strike count, bringing in Blessinger and making the score 3-2.
Brodey Heaton blasted a grand slam over the left field fence, his third home run of the tournament, to open up a 7-3 lead on one swing.
Belmont (26-32) advances to Thursday’s slate of games and will face No. 3 seed Southern Illinois in another elimination game at 9 a.m. from Bob Warn Field.
• No. 5 Murray State 6, No. 2 Missouri State 1 — The Bears were spurred by four runs in the first inning en route to the second upset of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament at Bob Warn Field Wednesday.
The Racers strung three straight one-out hits together, a triple, single and double before two more hits in the frame.
They led 5-0 going into the ninth when the team’s exchanged runs and the Bears foiled the Racers’ shut-out bid.
Missouri State will face UIC at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Murray State will duel with Evansville at 7:30 p.m.
