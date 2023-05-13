You got the feeling Saturday afternoon at Bob Warn Field, after Connor Fenlong had done his usual thing and Indiana State had evened up its Missouri Valley Conference baseball series against Murray State, that there may have been a one-sided discussion sometime between the two games.
And that coach Mitch Hannahs, although not in a mood to celebrate his 300th win as a Sycamore, felt that milestone should have come a day earlier.
The Sycamores jumped on Racers starting pitcher Cade Vernon immediately, scoring four times in the first three innings; Fenlong pitched a two-hitter, his third shutout in his last four starts; and Adam Pottinger survived a couple of death-defying plays as the home team prevailed 5-0.
"Yesterday [Friday's 12-5 loss to the Racers] we took too many hittable pitches," pointed out catcher Grant Magill, who was 3 for 4 and hit the first pitch every time he came to the plate.
"We weren't aggressive yesterday," Hannahs agreed, while not being totally pleased about his team's offense after those first three innings Saturday. "The way Connor's been throwing, we may have thought we had enough [runs]."
Just in case you were wondering if the MVC's best team this season was going to coast to the finish.
Fenlong, in the best groove of his ISU career that's included several different roles, retired the first 10 batters Saturday, and by that time he did have enough offensive support.
"To come out and do this at this level means everything," said Fenlong after the game, which stretched his streak of scoreless innings to 19. "The defense has been fantastic. It's my last year, so I want to leave it out here."
"He's been lights out," Magill confirmed. "He's hitting multiple spots, all around the [strike] zone."
ISU needed just 10 pitches to score its first two runs on a one-out single by Josue Urdaneta, a double by Luis Hernandez on the next pitch and a two-run single by Pottinger on the pitch after that. Pottinger was thrown out trying to stretch his hit into a double, but that was far from his riskiest play of the day -- and the aggressive tone had been set.
With two out in the second inning, Miguel Rivera drew a walk and scored when Magill drove the next pitch into the left-center gap for an RBI double. In the bottom of the third, Pottinger had his first highlight-reel spectacle of the day.
Urdaneta was hit by a pitch to start the inning and went to third on a single by Hernandez. Pottinger chopped a ball down the first-base line and first baseman Brennan McCullough -- trying to get Urdaneta at the plate -- bobbled the ball and overran it. Vernon, heading to cover first, had enough time to get Pottinger -- except that when he reached down to pick up the ball, Pottinger dived head-first over him and scrambled to the bag safely.
Although the Sycamores went scoreless the next three innings, the aggressiveness -- and the speed of Urdaneta -- provided one more run in the seventh. Seth Gergely was hit by a pitch, but Urdaneta's smash up the middle was stopped beautifully by Murray State's Logan Bland and would have been a double play except for Urdaneta's hustle. The Sycamore infielder then raced from first to third after a pickoff throw went awry -- again, barely beating the throw across the diamond -- and he scored on a very short sacrifice fly by Hernandez.
Fenlong was on his way to a 30-batter outing in nine innings, and got some of his defensive help from left fielder Pottinger in an incredible four-batter sequence.
After a leadoff single in the top of the sixth, Bland -- a left-handed batter -- hit a foul fly toward the ISU bullpen down the left-field line. Pottinger came from left-center and crashed into the bullpen fence while reaching over it to catch the ball.
"I was full speed," Pottinger said after the game, while declining to reveal what had to be a bruise to his midsection. "I guess football in high school prepared me for that."
Pottinger raced in to pluck a line drive off the grass for the second out against the next batter. Magill -- maybe Pottinger's roadblock in MVC Defensive Player of the Year voting -- threw out the runner trying to steal to end the inning, but Pottinger wasn't finished.
The first batter in the seventh inning hit another foul fly down the left-field line, and this time Pottinger leaped high while backing into the wall -- padded this time, at least -- to grab it. The batter after that hit a high drive that Gergely lost in the sun, so Pottinger calmly stepped in and made a routine catch -- in staightaway center field.
"I'm there to back [Gergely] up, he's there to back me up," Pottinger said later.
"He's been that all year," Hannahs said when someone mentioned that Pottinger had played his position better than it's usually played. "I can't begin to count the diving catches, the throws . . ."
The rubber game of the three-game series is 1 p.m. Sunday, the final regular-season game at Bob Warn Field. It's Senior Day for the Sycamores.
