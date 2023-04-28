Indiana State's baseball team crossed the plate only once Friday.
Less than 24 hours later, it scored four runs in the top of the first in a 7-4 bounce-back victory against Evansville on Saturday at German American Bank Field.
Senior pitcher Connor Fenlong (6-2) went eight frames with eight hits, four earned runs, a walk and six strikeouts for the Trees (27-13 overall, 15-2 Missouri Valley Conference). ISU, No. 14 in baseballnews.com, moved to 15-1 in April.
Sophomore Breynn Cutts got the save with no hits or walks given up. Juniors Mike Sears and Grant Magill had hit and two RBIs each. Sophomore Randal Diaz went 2 for 4 in the box with three runs and a home run.
Indiana State junior Adam Pottinger extended his on-base streak to 15 games with a hit and a pair of walks. He also expunged an Aces' knock with a diving snag.
The Sycamores' 15 MVC victories is a career high for Mitch Hannahs during his 10-year coaching stint in Terre Haute.
The Sycamores will wrap up their series with the Aces at 2 p.m. EDT Sunday, then host Illinois at Bob Warn Field on Tuesday.
