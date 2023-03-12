Connor Fenlong went a career-long 8.2 innings in a dominant start and Adam Pottinger homered as Indiana State completed the weekend sweep at Memphis with a 5-2 win on Sunday at FedExPark Avron Fogelman Field.
Fenlong (1-1) surpassed his previous career-long outing, a 7.0-inning start last season at Bradley, on his way to posting a masterful performance on the mound. The redshirt senior scattered seven singles and struck out eight on the way to nearly posting the first complete game of his career. Jared Spencer closed out the game on the mound getting the final strikeout to end the contest.
Memphis took the early lead thanks to an Anthony Hansen RBI single in the bottom of the second, but the Sycamores battled back to take the lead in the fifth on Pottinger’s second home run of the season. His two-run shot scored Miguel Rivera and gave ISU the 2-1 lead.
Fenlong retired 12 batters in a row from the final out of the second until two outs in the sixth inning in shutting down the Tiger offense. ISU pieced together three insurance runs late and held off a late Memphis rally in securing the win.
Luis Hernandez and Mike Sears both posted multi-hit games on Sunday afternoon while Seth Gergely and Sears both doubled in the win. Pottinger was the team RBI leader courtesy of his two-run home run.
Cameron Benson posted three of Memphis’ eight hits in the loss, while Hansen added a pair of singles for the Tigers’ offense.
Seth Garner (1-1) took the loss after surrendering five hits and two runs over 6.1 innings. Dalton Kendrick and Carson Stinnett closed out the final 2.2 innings on the mound for Memphis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.