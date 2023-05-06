Connor Fenlong gave Indiana State its second straight complete game Saturday in Missouri Valley Conference baseball, shutting out host Bradley 2-0.
The Sycamores (31-13, 18-2 MVC) can sweep the three-game series on Sunday, and a little earlier than expected. Starting time has been moved to 11 a.m.
The game won't be televised, but will be broadcast on WVIG-FM 105.5.
Indiana State has now won seven MVC series in a row and took a series from the host Braves for the first time since 2019. It is ISU's first series win in Peoria since 2016.
Fenlong pitched around runners most of the game while becoming the first pitcher since that 2016 season to pitch two complete-game shutouts in the same season. Ryan Keaffaber shut out both Southern Illinois and Evansville seven seasons ago, and Fenlong also shut out the Salukis earlier this season.
Adam Pottinger threw out a runner at the plate in the bottom of the third inning Saturday and Bradley left runners in scoring position in the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth innings. ISU's defense, currently first in NCAA Division I, played its sixth straight errorless game.
Indiana State scored its runs in the fourth and sixth innings. Randal Diaz, who had two of ISU's five hits, scored both runs, on a sacrifice fly by Luis Hernandez and an RBI double by Josue Urdaneta.
