By the time she graduated from Paris High School several weeks ago, Kaitlyn Coombes had gotten to know Red Tail Run Golf Course near Decatur fairly well.
And got awfully close to spending some quality time at Redbird Arena in Normal, too.
Coombes, heading to Rend Lake College this fall to play golf, was a two-time state finalist at Red Tail Run, where she made the cut both times with rounds of 85 and 83 as a junior and 89 and 81 as a senior. She finished 41st in the state in the fall of 2021, 43rd in 2022.
She and her Tiger teammates didn’t make the finals in Class 2A basketball, but they didn’t miss it by much. Paris lost a close super-sectional game to Breese Mater Dei, which went on to win the state championship handily. And in her “spare” time, Coombes also ran cross country and played second base on the softball team.
“Kaitlyn was a great asset on our team … our No. 1 player for three years straight,” Paris girls golf coach Hannah Dudley reported. “She went to state two years in a row and had a great experience.
“Kaitlyn is a hard worker, and always practiced until she was happy [about the results],” Dudley continued. “She came early to practice and stayed late.”
Along with that work ethic came intelligence, the coach added.
“I could always count on Kaitlyn,” Dudley said. “She makes great decisions during competition and it really shows with how successful her high school career was … We wish her the best of luck at Rend Lake. She will be a great asset on their team as well.”
In basketball, Coombes played four years for teams that had a combined record of 105-10. The Tigers were undefeated until a sectional loss to Teutopolis during her freshman year, 13-1 in the COVID-abbreviated season the year after that, then 28-5, then 30-3 her senior year.
“Kaitlyn is a natural at just about any sport she picks up,” said girls basketball coach Dave Tingley. “She is a very focused and driven student-athlete, and it shows in her play and performance.
“We are all very proud of this kid and how hard she has worked toward her goals.”
“She is a coach’s dream,” Dudley summarized. “Any coach will be lucky to have her.”
Others considered for the award included another two-sport athlete and two-time state finalist, Paige Chickadaunce of Sullivan (soccer, tennis); basketball and softball record-breaker Bailey Duke of Riverton Parke; two-sport star and Vigo County McMillan Award winner Katelyn Fennell of West Vigo (soccer, basketball); two-sport star and now three-time state finalist Sophie Hale of Linton (volleyball, track); hurdler and sprinter Kathryn Ison of North Central; and three-sport athlete Kenley Minor of South Vermillion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.