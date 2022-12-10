Del’Janae Williams had a season-high 23 points Saturday afternoon for the Sycamores, but a second-half rally sent Western Michigan past Indiana State, 77-67, in women's college basketball inside University Arena.
Chelsea Cain added nine points, while Adrian Folks had eight off the bench. Williams also had a team-leading five rebounds, while Anna McKendree finished with a season-high seven assists.
Indiana State made 63% of its first-half shots from the field and had a 13-point lead at 34-21 when Folks scored on a fast-break layup with 6:58 left in the second quarter.
But after scoring 27 first-quarter points -- their biggest first-period output of the season -- the Sycamores were held to just 40 over the last three periods, and the host Broncos started their comeback after Folks' basket. A 13-2 run in 3:18 got WMU within 36-34 and ISU led 42-38 at halftime.
The Sycamores led 45-40 after a 3-pointer by Williams early in the third quarter, but WMU scored the next five points to tie the score for the first time. Williams tripled again for ISU, but the Broncos hit a pair from long range, taking a 51-50 lead on a 3-pointer by Maggie Stutelberg with 5:15 left in the third quarter.
Neither team scored for almost three minutes, and Hattie Westerfeld put ISU back in front with a layup with 2:19 left in the third quarter. Then Western Michigan went on a 7-0 run to take the lead for good. It was 62-54 in favor of the home team after three quarters, and ISU never again got closer than seven points.
Indiana State begins a five-game homestand Thursday morning against Western Kentucky, with tipoff set for 11 a.m. The Sycamores will welcome middle school students from across Vigo County to Hulman Center for the contest.
