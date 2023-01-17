Visiting North Vermillion scored nearly half its points — and more than a third of the points in the entire game — in the first quarter of a Wabash River Conference girls high school basketball game Tuesday night, rolling to a 46-17 win over host South Vermillion.
The game matched the two teams still looking for a conference win, but the Falcons had already beaten the Wildcats in the Banks of the Wabash Tournament back in November and had little trouble doing so again.
“This was a get-right game for us,” coach Wade Statzer of the Falcons — who came in with three losses in a row, two of them extremely close ones — after the game. “We’ve had some plays lately that didn’t go our way … tonight we needed to turn the momentum around.”
North Vermillion seized momentum from the opening tip Tuesday, pressing and trapping and stealing the ball. The Wildcats — winless for the season as well as in the WRC — would be formidable in games with nothing but post players, but they haven’t found any of those yet.
“We lack ball handling and we lack scoring,” coach Matt Payne of South Vermillion acknowledged. “Turnovers have plagued us all year.”
The Falcons had nine steals (of an eventual 24) and forced 11 turnovers (of an eventual 36) in the first eight minutes to take a 22-3 lead that grew to 32-6 by halftime. The second half was virtually even — as the Falcons played mostly a conservative zone — but the outcome was never in doubt.
Callie Naylor led all scorers with 16 points for North Vermillion, which had exceptional balance until Naylor added eight of her points in the fourth period. She’s one of six Falcon seniors, four of whom come off the bench.
“We’ve got some young kids with a lot of basketball experience,” Statzer said, “and our seniors have a heck of a lot of leadership.”
Dakota Fonner scored nine points to lead South Vermillion, which won the rebound battle led by Brooklyn Gossett (eight) and Jessica Berry (seven). MiKaitlyn Klyaic, one of the few Wildcats who doesn’t look like a post player, had six rebounds, four steals and two of the team’s three assists.
“We’ve been injury-plagued,” Payne pointed out. “We were down nine players at one point and we’re still down three [with injuries or illness].
“There’s a light at the end of the tunnel. I was the fifth coach in five years [when last season started] and getting the middle school [basketball] going is the big thing.”
NORTH VERMILLION (46) — Pearman 0-3 0-2 0, B.Dunham 3-11 1-2 8, Ellis 1-4 1-1 3, C.Dunham 2-6 1-2 5, Naylor 7-13 0-0 16, Brown 0-3 3-6 3, Pollard 2-4 1-2 5, Thompson 2-4 0-3 6, Campbell 0-0 0-0 0, K.Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-48 FG, 7-18 FT, 46 TP.
SOUTH VERMILLION (17) — Vaughn 0-3 0-0 0, Crim 0-1 0-0 0, Gossett 1-3 1-2 3, Coleman 1-11 0-0 3, M.Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Klyaic 0-6 0-0 0, Fonner 3-5 3-4 9, Berry 1-3 0-4 2, H.Richardson 0-0 0-0 0, C.Richardson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 6-35 FG, 4-10 FT, 17 TP.
N. Vermillion 22 10 3 11 — 46
S. Vermillion 3 3 4 7 — 17
3-point shooting — NV 5-16 (Thompson 2-2, Naylor 2-6, B.Dunham 1-6, C.Dunham 0-1, Pollard 0-1), SV 1-21 (Coleman 1-10, Crim 0-1, M.Smith 0-1, Fonner 0-1, Berry 0-1, Vaughn 0-3, Klyaic 0-4). Total fouls — NV 9, SV 19. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — NV 17, SV 36. Rebounds — NV 36 (Pearman 5, C.Dunham 5, Naylor 4, Thompson 4, Ellis 3, Brown 3, Pollard 2, B.Dunham, Campbell, Team 8), SV 41 (Gossett 8, Berry 7, Klyaic 6, Coleman 5, Vaughn 3, Crim 3, Fonner 3, M.Smith 2, C.Richardson, Team 3). Assists — NV 8 (Ellis 3, B.Dunham 2, C.Dunham, Brown, Pollard), SV 3 (Klyaic 2, Vaughn). Steals — NV 24 (Naylor 5, Pearman 4, Brown 4, Ellis 3, B.Dunham 2, C.Dunham 2, Thompson 2, Pollard, Campbell), SV 15 (Klyaic 4, Vaughn 3, Crim 2, Gossett 2, Coleman 2, M.Smith, Berry). Blocks — NV 0, SV 1 (Coleman).
Next — North Vermillion (8-11, 1-5 Wabash River Conference) is at Covington on Thursday. South Vermillion (0-19, 0-5) hosts Riverton Parke on Saturday.
