It's not often you see a girls high school basketball player who stands 6 feet, 6 inches tall.
In the early 2000s, Terre Haute South had a real good one in Reicina Russell. As a junior, Russell helped the Braves capture the 2002 Class 4A state championship before she transferred to Lawrence North for her senior year.
On Saturday, Brownsburg started a 6-6 sophomore named Avery Gordon — not near as smooth as Russell was, yet — but good enough to put the hammer down on Terre Haute North. Posting 26 points and 11 rebounds, Gordon led the Bulldogs to a 54-21 triumph on the Patriots' Jim Jones Court.
For North, senior guard Preslee Michael led the way with 10 points. The Patriots' tallest starter was 5-11 Lilly Jensen, who contributed eight points. But 5-9 forward Jetta Harmon was chosen to jump against Gordon for the opening tipoff.
That was the first of Gordon's wins for the afternoon.
She scored six of the visitors' eight first-quarter points, providing them with an 8-4 advantage. Two quick rebound buckets by Gordon in the second quarter boosted Brownsburg's lead to 12-4. Michael did sink a couple of 3-pointers over the next few minutes to pull the Patriots within 16-12, although a buzzer-beating 3 by Brownsburg's Emma Hendricks made the score 19-12 at halftime.
"The first half was probably our best half of basketball all season," North coach Nathan Dillion told the Tribune-Star afterward. "Guarding a 6-6 girl — 6-7 with shoes on — is a tough task for anybody. There's only about a hand full of [high school] girls in the country her size."
The third period was a different story as the Bulldogs outscored North 23-5, turning a close game into a rout. Gordon, who had 12 points at halftime, added 10 more during the third frame and teammate Megan Eaker contributed five points.
Brownsburg went on a 10-4 run to finish with its largest margin of the contest — 33 points.
"Kudos to Brownsburg," Dillion said. "They came out in the third quarter with a renewed effort to get [Gordon] the ball. You can't teach size. We followed the scouting report. We followed the game plan to a T. But sometimes the ball doesn't bounce your way. I'm incredibly proud of these young [North] ladies for how hard they fought the entire game, but especially in the first half. They looked really solid and believed in each other."
Although disappointed with the result of the game, North's girls and coaching staff summoned enough joy to sing "Happy Birthday" to junior guard Aubrey Ervin, who turned 17 Saturday.
"It was a good test for the sectional," admitted Dillion, who turned serious again after the locker-room birthday celebration.
"That first half is a great example of what we're capable of and who we can hang with."
