Pros at both city-operated golf courses in Terre Haute indicated there has not been much, if any, shortage of players since other businesses started closing in late March and April because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Especially weekday mornings, I bet you 80 percent of my crowd are guys and girls over 60,” said Dave Kennedy, beginning his 16th year as pro at Rea Park. “But a lot of those people have chosen to stay at home.”
On the other hand...
“Afternoons and evenings, I notice a lot more younger players than usual,” he continued, “people who I wouldn’t normally see because they have nothing else to do.”
Greg Towne, starting his fourth year as Hulman Links’ pro, offered his observations from eastern Vigo County.
“We got a lot more play [in April] from our regular middle-aged guys, we got less play from our older people and we got more play from families,” he told the Tribune-Star.
This past weekend, Kennedy estimated that Rea Park brought in approximately $2,500 to $3,500 per day, the usual for nice spring days in past years. On the down side, Rea Park’s driving range was closed in April (when it’s been open in the past), but it reopened last Friday.
In April 2019, Kennedy said, Rea Park made $5,500 off its driving range. That’s compared to zero dollars in 2020.
“I think our numbers are about the same overall,” Kennedy said, adding that the decisions to close and reopen the driving range were made by him and not forced by government mandate.
Towne mentioned that Hulman Links has been serving its food and drinks through a walk-up window instead of inside its normally popular dining room.
The facility is allowed to start serving at 50-percent capacity in its dining room, but Towne plans to wait until public safety is more guaranteed than it is now.
“We’re trying to make sure everybody is healthy, everybody is comfortable and everybody is paying attention to the rules,” he explained.
“We bleach the golf balls after we pick them up on the range and each basket gets wiped down,” Kennedy said from the Rea Park perspective. “We are still following those [government] guidelines.”
Kennedy pointed out that the Rea Park clubhouse, which had been closed in April, reopened Monday. “Obviously, we’re limiting the number of people who come into the clubhouse,” he added.
Regarding social distancing, both pros are using the common-sense approach, which means they don’t treat a husband/wife duo playing together the same as a bunch of beer-drinking buddies who treat golf as their weekly get-together. Besides, golf courses are spread out by nature anyway and most Wabash Valley players don’t hit all their tee shots straight down the middle. So creating distance between players often occurs naturally.
Some of you might be wondering, are the players wearing masks?
“A lot of people have been wearing masks and are still wearing masks,” Kennedy replied. But just like at Kroger or anywhere that’s still open and not requiring masks, plenty are not.
Towne said most players congratulate their friends after a good shot with an air fist bump, air handshake or air high-five to avoid physical contact. Also, Hulman Links has been limiting each cart to one person on board, with occasional exceptions.
Towne mentioned that all May and June golf outings, including the annual outing to benefit Indiana State University’s football program, have been canceled. “Those are hard to make up,” he admitted.
The annual two-weekend Wabash Valley Classic for men is still slated for this fall, although that is subject to change based on the coronavirus situation.
Overall, however, things could be worse from a golf pro’s perspective.
“Compared to businesses that have been completely closed [because of the pandemic], I’m not going to complain,” Kennedy assessed.
“I’m hoping the silver lining in this, if there is one, is we get a lot more new players,” Towne noted. “The golf course is a wonderful place to practice social distancing and still play and get some exercise.”
