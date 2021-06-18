Evans advances to Olympic Trials finals in women's high jump

Former Rose-Hulman high-jumper Liz Evans had a successful first day at the U.S. Olympics Trials on Friday.
Evans advanced from her qualifying round with a leap of 6 feet, 1 1/2 inches. That tied Evans with seven other jumpers for the first leap out of the qualifying round as she was comfortably among the top 12 needed to qualify for the finals.
All 12 qualifiers topped 6-1 1/2 inches, but Evans did not have any missed jumps, so she tied for first with six other competitors.
Evans is ranked 206th in the world rankings, but she will take part in the high jump finals at 8:50 p.m. on Sunday at Oregon's Hayward Field.
Indiana State's Ryann Porter also attempted to advance out of her qualifying round in the triple jump Friday, but the event ended after the Tribune-Star's deadline.
