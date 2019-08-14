Etling picked up by Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons announced Wednesday that they were assigned Danny Etling via wiavers after putting in a claim for the former New England Patriot.
The former Terre Haute South quarterback, who went on to play at Purdue and then LSU, was the practice-squad quarterback for the Patriots last season, earning a Super Bowl ring and gaining some preseason fame for a long touchdown run.
New England drafted Auburn's Jarrett Stidham in the fourth round this season, however, and a decision was apparently made that he, rather than Etling, might be groomed as the eventual successor to Tom Brady. Brian Hoyer is entrenched as Brady's backup, so Etling worked at wide receiver for awhile. He was waived by the Patriots on Tuesday.
Atlanta placed third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert on injured reserve following its preseason opener against the Denver Broncos, and although the Falcons signed Matt Simms to handle third-team snaps at the position, Etling could provide another option at quarterback for the team.
During his junior and senior seasons at LSU, Etling threw for a combined 4,586 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
He joins a Falcons roster that already has a number of former Tigers on it, including Deion Jones, Duke Riley and Russell Gage.
