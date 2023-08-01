Ethan Aidoo led Terre Haute's Speed U Track Club by finishing as runner-up in the 3,000-meter run at the USATF National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships last weekend in Eugene, Ore.
Aidoo, who will be a senior at Terre Haute South High School this fall, placed second in the 3,000 meters in the men's 17- to 18-year-old division, finishing with a time of 8 minutes, 51.92 seconds.
Aidoo also finished fifth in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 1:03.87. That effort earned Aidoo USATF All-American honors. Aidoo placed 16th in the 800-meter run, as well.
Also for the Speed U Track Club, ZaNairae White, who will be an eighth-grader at Sarah Scott Middle School this fall, placed 21st overall in the 100-meter dash and 22nd in the 200 meters. Josiah Riddle placed 50th overall in the 200-meter hurdles. Ella Robinson took 62nd in the 100 meters and 67th in the 400 meters.
Kathryn Ison, a North Central High School athlete, also placed 39th overall in the 100-meter hurdles.
