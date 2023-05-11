Rose-Hulman split its first two games Thursday at the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference baseball tournament, beating Anderson 4-3 before losing to Transylvania 9-4.
The Engineers (22-20) will meet Manchester at 1:15 p.m. Friday in an elimination game.
Rose scored three times in the bottom of the first inning of the opener with help from a single by Kade Kline, two walks, a two-run double by Dalton Busboom and a run-scoring grounder by Mason Rasmussen, then added their fourth run in the second inning on an RBI single by Peter Rogers.
Solo homers in the fourth and fifth innings pulled the Ravens within 4-2, then got a pair of hits in the top of the ninth to knock out Engineer starter Michael Yager. After a run-scoring single off reliever Jonathan Oliger, a line-drive double play ended the game and Oliger had the save.
Rose-Hulman started strong in the second game too, with RBI singles in the first by Rogers and Colter Couillard-Rodak and another run-scoring hit by Rogers in the second.
Transylvania took a 4-3 lead, but an RBI single by Connor O’Connell tied the game in the top of the fifth. Then the Pioneers scored three times in the bottom of the inning and led the rest of the way.
