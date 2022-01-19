Engineers lose late lead, fall to visiting Ravens in HCAC men's basketball

Visiting Anderson rallied from a four-point deficit in the final three minutes to earn a 63-60 men’s basketball victory over Rose-Hulman in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play Wednesday night in Hulbert Arena.
Rose took a 59-55 lead on two free throws by Max Chaplin at the 3:30 mark. A score by Fred Shropshire and a jumper from Maurice Knight brought Anderson back to a 59-59 tie at 2:27.
Shropshire snapped the tie with a score at the 42-second mark to give Anderson a 61-59 lead. After the Ravens earned a defensive stop, Francis Uzroh hit one of two free throws to put the visitors ahead 62-59 with 20 seconds remaining.
One free throw from Simon Blair brought Rose-Hulman within 62-60 with 10 seconds remaining. Knight added one of two free throws to give Anderson a 63-60 lead. Rose-Hulman had a final possession to tie, but the Anderson defense held the Engineers without a shot on the potential game-tying play.
Knight led Anderson with 21 points. Tate Ivanyo added 15 points and Shropshire scored 14 for the Ravens.
Chaplin paced the Rose offense with 15 points. Terry Hicks added 11 points and eight rebounds and Vuk Djuric came off the bench with eight points and eight rebounds.
Anderson improved to 11-5 for the season and 6-3 in HCAC play, while Rose-Hulman dropped to 9-5 and 5-3 in league games. The Engineers will return home to face Transylvania on Saturday with a special start time of 1 p.m.
