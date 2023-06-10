Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.