Ahead of the second game of the Fort Worth Super Regional, sixth-year Indiana State baseball associate coach Brian Smiley is on the move.
Miami University Athletics in Oxford, Ohio, announced Saturday that Smiley, a 14-year fixture in the ISU dugout, will be the next head coach of the RedHawks, a member of the Mid-American Conference, at the conclusion of this postseason.
"I'd like to thank Director of Athletics David Sayler and Darrell Hallberg for this incredible opportunity," Smiley told MU Athletics. "My family and I were immediately drawn to the family-like atmosphere at Miami, and we are excited to begin our chapter with Miami baseball to build upon the program's history of excellence. I look forward to serving our student-athletes and pursuing championships with them for years to come. Go RedHawks.”
Smiley has been a staple in Terre Haute with the Sycamores.
The Sycamores (45-16) need two wins Saturday and Sunday at Lupton Baseball Stadium to advance to the school's second College World Series.
After that, the Mount Vernon native, his wife and three children will make a 172-mile trek east across the Hoosier State to southwestern Ohio, to the college town north of Cincinnati.
"Brian is an exceptional person who happens to be an outstanding coach,” ISU Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales said in a statement to Miami. “He is more than ready for this opportunity. All the best to Katie [his wife], [and children] Isaac, Christian and Vivienne.”
Smiley has a knack for bringing gamers to the program and helping them make strides, particularly on the rubber.
He found Valparaiso product Sean Manaea, a 31-year-old undrafted Major League Baseball lefty, according to MLB.com.
His fastball was in the mid-80s when he came to ISU, before jolting to 97 mph at the closure of his Sycamore career.
He was the 34th pick by the Kansas City Royals in 2013.
After debuting with the Oakland Athletics, following a trade, he twirled a no-hitter in his third year in the majors.
In 2015, pitcher Jeff Degano from British Columbia, Canada, went in the second round to the New York Yankees, he made 235 appearances across eight years in the league.
Pitcher Jake Petricka from Minnesota was picked by the Chicago White Sox in 2010 in the second round.
As recently as 2017, four players were drafted — three were pitchers.
Smiley has shown another wrinkle managing former standout ISU infielders like Andy Young, Hunter Owen, Tyler Friis, Jake Means and Clay Dungan.
When Smiley stepped onto campus, the Sycamores were amidst a span of 17 years between trips to the NCAA tournament.
He was on former ISU coach Rick Heller’s staff that captured its initial outright Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title in 2012.
Since then, he and 10th-year coach Mitch Hannahs have been to four tourneys. Smiley has been an associate coach for the past three.
"Brian Smiley is one of the finest young coaches in the country,” Hannahs said in a statement to MU Athletics. “He has been vital to our success at Indiana State and we feel very fortunate to have held on to him as long as we have. For those who don't know Brian's name, it is because he hasn't spent his career marketing himself. He has spent it working his tail off and letting that outcome speak for him.”
In this campaign, this ISU squad has hoisted its first regional hardware since 1986.
"Brian Smiley has been a highly successful and loyal assistant coach,” Heller said to MU Athletics. “He will be an even better head coach. He's a leader, [an] excellent recruiter-evaluator and a tireless worker. Brian teaches the game and develops players at a high level. More importantly, Brian is an outstanding person, husband and dad. He has high standards and does things the right way. Brian has earned this opportunity and I know he will take full advantage of it. Miami University has made a tremendous hire."
