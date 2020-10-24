Parke Heritage is the highest scoring team in the state at 56.29 points per game, but if you blinked during Saturday’s Class A Sectional 45 contest against Riverton Parke? You might have missed some of the Wolves’ scores.
Such was the efficiency with which the Wolves carried out their offensive duties in a 57-6 win that eliminated their Parke County rivals.
The scoring drives in which Parke Heritage rapidly built their lead were short, but effective. The Class A No. 8 Wolves scored on the opening kickoff and then found paydirt on drives of four, one, two, seven, two and one play, respectively, in the first half.
“I really was happy with our efficiency. We haven’t been able to play for three weeks. Neither have they, but I was proud of our kids because they were really sharp for having not played for so long,” Parke Heritage coach Brian Moore said.
Parke Heritage’s entire cast of characters got involved in the action. Quarterback Christian Johnson only played a half, but completed 13 of 15 passes for 266 yards and five touchdown passes. Wide receiver Riley Ferguson had four catches for 102 yards and two touchdown catches. Anthony Wood also had two TD catches. Noble Johnson had one TD catch in addition to his kickoff return.
All of their production came in the first half.
“We were accurate. We were catching the ball. When we ran it, we didn’t run it much, but we had big plays,” Moore said.
The opening kickoff immediate put the Panthers on their heels. Johnson cut right, found a seam, and that was enough. Just 19 seconds into the contest, the Wolves had a 7-0 lead.
Riverton Parke (2-5) did its best to control the clock behind their excellent running back – Derron Hazzard – who finished with 131 rushing yards. The Panthers did sustain one drive that lasted 12 plays, but it petered out on downs at the Parke Heritage 36.
“[Riverton Parke] hasn’t had a great season, but when you look at the film? They’ve moved the ball on everybody, they have a big line and they have some big backs. We shut down their running game really well,” Moore said.
But by then, Parke Heritage (6-1) was already up 21-0 thanks to Wood’s first TD catch – a 29-yarder – and a 23-yard run by Ozzy Jones.
The second quarter was a dream for Parke Heritage and a nightmare for Riverton Parke. The Wolves scored 30 points – four touchdowns and a safety.
The running clock kicked in for the second half as the Wolves played their reserves. Hazzard helped the Panthers avert a shutout with a 44-yard touchdown run late in the contest.
Parke Heritage will be heavily favored again next week when it faces winless Cloverdale. However, unbeaten South Putnam looms on the other side of the bracket and the Sectional 45 title game will be a much different story for the Wolves.
Moore knows his team needs to be prepared.
“We have to get more efficient and tackling at defense. We have to become a better defensive team. The only games we’ve lost since we’ve been here is because our defense hasn’t made enough plays. Our offense has been very efficient. If our defense would get stops? We’re a hard team to beat,” Moore said.
