Hannah Harris continued her hot hitting and Clay City kept its string of softball sectional championships intact Thursday night by beating Cloverdale 16-0 at the Class A Clay City Sectional.
Harris was 2 for 3 with a homer — her third of the week — and drove in five runs, giving her 12 for the three sectional games.
Also for the Eels, Lizzie Sinders pitched a two-hit, five-inning shutout and was also 4 for 5 with two doubles and a triple, and Lulu Koehler had two doubles and three RBI. Clay City will host a regional game Tuesday.
