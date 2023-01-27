Edgewood point guard Xzander Hammonds hit two free throws with seven seconds left Friday night, the final points in the Mustangs’ 51-50 Western Indiana Conference win over West Vigo.
The visiting Vikings had dominated two of the first three quarters, taking a 13-7 lead after one period and fighting back from a 24-19 deficit at halftime to force a 36-36 tie going into the last eight minutes.
The game went back and forth in the last quarter, with Karson Fosdick hitting all six of his free throw attempts for West Vigo, Talan Boehler hitting a 3-pointer and a 2-point basket and Zeke Tanoos scoring on a three-point play.
But although Edgewood had missed half of its first eight free throw attempts, Hammonds was good when it counted, providing his team with the winning points and making him the game’s high scorer with 13 points.
West Vigo had balance, with Jensen Turner scoring 12 points on four 3-pointers, Tanoos and Fosdick scoring 11 each and Boehler and Ryan Smith each scoring eight. But no other West Vigo player scored.
Mialin White and Kam Ranard added 11 points each for Edgewood.
West Vigo is now 7-10, 3-6 in the WIC, and hosts Marshall on Wednesday. Edgewood, 7-10 and 6-3, plays Saturday night at Monrovia.
