Purdue center Zach Edey had until midnight to make his decision whether to take his name out of the NBA draft and return to Purdue or stay in the NBA draft and relinquish his eligibility.
At 9 p.m. Wednesday, Edey gave a simple answer on his will-he or won’t-he decision.
“RUN IT BACK,” Edey wrote on his social media accounts.
Edey will return to the place that made him the most decorated player in college basketball in 2023. The National Player of the Year, Big Ten Player of the Year and unanimous All-American returns to Purdue and immediately returned the Boilermakers to the ranks of national title contenders in 2024.
Purdue’s social media posted a video with an equipment manager hanging his No. 15 jersey back on the rack with the rest of the Purdue jerseys.
While Edey returns to Purdue with a truckload of accolades, one of the reasons he is returning is because his NBA draft prospects weren’t promising.
Though he did demonstrate some versatility he hasn’t had to show at Purdue, Edey was consistently rated as a second-round draft pick or, in some cases, someone who might not get drafted at all.
The NBA game has moved away from big centers who are post-up heavy. Edey rarely scored more than five feet from the rim, though at 7-foot-4, he rarely had to.
In 2023, Edey became the first player in NCAA history with at least 750 points, 400 rebounds, 70 blocks and 50 assists in a season.
He averaged 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocked shots a year ago, becoming the first collegiate player in 20 years to average at least 22 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.
He ranked sixth nationally in scoring, second in rebounds, 19th in blocked shots and 21st in field goal percentage (.607), being one of five players in the last 30 years to rank in the top 25 of those four statistical categories in the same season.
Purdue coach Matt Painter returns all five starters and seven of the top eight scorers from last year’s Boilermakers team that went 29-6 and won the Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles, but was then shocked by Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in a 63-58 loss, becoming just the second No. 1 seed to ever lose to a No. 16 seed.
Edey was one of several Big Ten players who pulled their name out of NBA Draft consideration Wednesday.
Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard and Jaden Akins, Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins and Rutgers' Cliff Omoruyi were the most prominent names who will be back with their respective teams.
