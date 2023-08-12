A 20-minute lightning delay at the start was the only drawback Saturday to the 2023 Valley Cross Kickoff at LaVern Gibson Championship Course.
Threatening weather early turned hot and sticky -- "the most I've sweat in a meet for a while," Northview's Ellia Hayes said afterward -- for what is annually one of the biggest meets on the course. A total of 83 teams and 711 runners competed in the two varsity races, with several hundred more in the open races.
Four Wabash Valley runners earned top-15 T-shirts, and they were the usual suspects: Northview's Jcim Grant in the boys race and two more Knights -- Gnister Grant and Hayes -- plus Linton's Peyton Smith in the girls competition. All four runners are seniors.
Team winners were the Lake Central boys -- even though Floyd Central had three of the top 13 runners -- and the Indianapolis North Central girls, while the individual winners were Will Conway of Floyd Central and Josefina Rastrelli of Warsaw.
Northview's boys were 14th, one spot ahead of Terre Haute South -- the absence of South's Ethan Aidoo, resting up from his recent All-America performances on the track, was a factor -- while Terre Haute North's boys were 26th and West Vigo 36th.
In the girls team standings, the Knights were 14th again, with the Patriots 21st and the Braves 25th. South was again without a key senior, Isabel Miklozek, while West Vigo had just three runners available.
And among the Wabash Valley competitors, the closest competition may have been between Northview's Grant siblings.
"I'm pretty sure I was higher," Gnister said before the results were official, her sixth-place showing eventually proving to be closer to the top than her brother's eighth-place finish. Her smile indicated her pleasure in finishing that way, and also ahead of Hayes after Grant had battled some physical problems in recent seasons. "To place this high? I'm pretty happy," Gnister said.
Jcim was happiest to get a shirt this year, he said.
"I was 16th last year," he recalled. "I felt pretty good -- I'm out of shape coming in -- and I'm blessed to come out here and run again."
Hayes said she battled a stomach issue during the race, although she summoned up a sprint to finish it off and passed two girls -- including Smith -- in the last few yards.
"It wasn't exactly what I wanted," she said, "but my training has gone really good."
Maybe, she said with a smile, it was the lightning's fault. "My food timing was a little off," she said.
Boys results
Team scores -- Lake Central 100, Floyd Central 120, Warsaw 128, Bloomington North 163, Indianapolis North Central 211, Northridge 214, Bloomington South 229, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 254, Chestertyon 279, Crown Point 287, Greenfield-Central 289, Portage 307, Mishawaka 344, Northview 376, Terre Haute South 437, Westfield 459, Harrison (West Lafayette) 521, Whiteland 538, Perry Central 551, Evansville Memorial 555, Lafayette Jeff 556, Franklin Centyral 563, Richmond 576, Mooresville 639, Batesville 741, Terre Haute North 757, Maconaquah 787, Pike Central 807, Eastern Greene 833, Hebron 905, Clay City 946, Tri-West 1,017, South Vermillion 1,036, Carroll (Flora) 1,045, North Putnam 1,069, West Vigo 1,106, Sullivan 1,158, Faith Christian 1,169, Owen Valley 1,177, Dugger Union, Bloomfield, Seven Oaks Classical, Linton and White River Valley incomplete.
Top 15 -- Will Conway (FC) 15:38.1, William Bauschke (Mish) 15:56.7, Ryan Rheam (BS) 16:00.6, Shane Conroy (Por) 16:15.3, Chris Ross (GC) 16:20.1, Ben Perschon (LC) 16:26.1, Liam Brinkruff (GC) 16:26.6, Jcim Grant (Nv) 16:31.3, Jackson Gackenheimer (War) 16:36.1, Luca Cirincione (FC) 16:36.7, Jacob Mitchell (BN) 16:40.8, Hunter Tabor (BS) 16:42.6, Noah Nifong (FC) 16:3.6, Owen Osterman (INC) 16:45.0, Riley Petrovich (LC) 16:47.4.
Other Northview -- Douglas Dillman 17:44.5, Connor Probst 18:08.1, Clint Mager 18:20.3, Camden Johnson 18:33.4, Noah Minett 18:59.8, Daniel Russell 19:515, Devin Jones 20:22.3, Nathan Kellar 20:33.7, Hadley McPike 21:28.9, Seth Hendricks 22:09.8, James Snow 22:50.0.
Terre Haute South -- Braeden Chastain 17:32.7, Owen Frazier 17:46.9, Aiden Miller 17:47.2, Noah Price 18:37.8, Micah Jarvis 18:53.6, Paul Bawinkel 18:57.8, Braden Fears 19:15.3, Mathew Zadeii 19:42.9, Tyreese Brannon 19:56.1, Kasen Ward 20:03.6, Isaac Long 22:19.5.
Terre Haute North -- Oliven Lee 18:24.9, Chris Parks 18:40.2, Grayson Hollofield 19:30.8, Owen Auman 19:39.4, Malik Givens 20:37.8, Mason Pearson 20:50.2, Ronan Hayes 20:56.5.
Clay City -- Jayden Hickenbotham 18:43.2, Kyler Neal 20:17.5, Luke Swearingen 20:41.6, Brady Hauer 20:54.4, Luke Laswell 21:04.7, Zane Paddock 21:38.8, Mason Lucas 21:52.3, Alex Edwards 22:08.2, Logan Tucker 22:55.4, Caden Bettenbrock 23:06.3, Clayton Rector 23:42.2, Jackson Arthur 23:48.5, Keegan Neiswinger 25:49.6.
South Vermillion -- Karter Jackson 18:00.1, Trevor Shannon 21:48.3, Logan Drake 22:00.0, Braxton Snodgrass 23:43.5, Liam Norris 24:19.3, Eli Bodkins 24:19.9, Grant Bush 24:32.2, Lincoln Doan 25:31.5, Gavin Bodkins 38:30.2.
West Vigo -- Cameron Nunez 19:22.3, Bryland Pape 19:48.4, Kyler Sullivan 25:59.5, Clyde Keys 29:31.5, Chase French 32:45.8, Jack Newport 33:07.6.
Sullivan -- Jeremy Salesman 20:43.7, Ben McKinley 21:44.9, Nick Brooks 22:47.1, Keaton Toth 22:50.5, Kaden Helms 24:46.9, Boe Monroe 35:17.2.
Dugger -- Skylar Hall 21:15.9, Kaine Stone 32:03.3.
Bloomfield -- Aiden Scott 22:21.4, James Woods 27:50.5.
Linton -- Dylan Wilkes 22:50.5, Brayden Crines 36:01.7.
White River Valley -- Eli Noel 26:28.2, Zeus Calisanga 26:31.2, Logun Page 27:13.4.
Girls results
Team scores -- Indianapolis North Central 99, Bloomington South 125, Penn 157, Warsaw 195, Lake Central 202, Avon 215, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 243, Chesterton 255, Harrison (West Lafayette) 272, Franklin 310, Northridge 316, Whiteland 340, Carmel 351, Northview 359, Mishawaka 371, Crown Point 404, Batesville 424, Maconaquah 498, Greenfield-Central 502, Franklin Central 599, Terre Haute North 626, Eastern Greene 641, Richmond 664, Evansville Memorial 709, Terre Haute South 734, Mooresville 734, Faith Christian 782, Hebron 829, Linton 850, Lafayette Jeff 860, Owen Valley 877, Clay City 903, South Vermillion 910, Sullivan 944, Carroll (Flora) 960, Bloomfield, West Vigo, Seven Oaks Classical and White River Valley incomplete.
Top 15 -- Josefina Rastrelli (War) 18:36.5, Jasmine Martoglio (BS) 18:43.3, Jessica Hegedus (A) 18:56.9, Mary Eubank (Penn) 19:06.8, Maddie Rocchio (INC) 19:37.9, Gnister Grant (Nv) 19:42.2, Victoria Jackson (Whi) 19:44.2, Elizabeth Rocchio (INC) 19:45.2, Ellia Hayes (Nv) 20:00.2, Ellie Stabnik (Penn) 20:00.4, Peyton Smith (L) 20:00.4, Lexi Kollbaum (BS) 20:07.5, Hannah Hauser (MV) 20:24.4, Koryn Flick (Mish) 20:28.6, Josie Kinnaman (GC) 20:29.6.
Other Northview -- Aubrey Miller 22:31.2, HannahHarrison 23:35.8, Leah Nevill 24:03.1, Reagin White 24:39.7, Kaleigh Alexander 25:59.8, Cora Frederick 27:05.3, Madison Lovett 29:05.7, Rebekah Dillman 31:51.3.
Terre Haute North -- Ye-Won Jung 22:55.3, Bella Spelman 23:04.1, Hannah Gadberry 23:10.2, Cammi VanGilder 24:44.1, Alyssa Petscher 24:59.2, Caroline Gore 26:01.1, Eleanor Shagley 29:41.3, Esabella Scamihorn 31:09.4.
Terre Haute South -- Ava Ham 23:17.8, Caitlyn Strecker 24:25.8, Courtney Powell 24:28.7, Whitney Powell 25:11.2, Ella Hardwick 25:13.1, Madilyn McDowell 25:16.3, Ella Robeson 26:24.8, Trista Bitzel 27:25.2, Katy Snow 28:23.2, Addison Smiddy 28:23.5, Olive Levine 28:32.8, Adelaide Miklozek 28:54.7.
Other Linton -- Kennedy Landis 27:29.6, Alexis Earle 27:35.5, Ava BeDell 29:25.6, Brynley Franklin 29:39.3, Shaylyn Denman 37:04.6.
Clay City -- Ashley Martinez-Morales 23:22.8. Olivia Shidler 25:17.2, Tessa Stagg 26:38.8, Millie Withers 27:48.7, Jenna Hofmann 29:24.5, Hannah Corbin 30:00.4, Lydia Grant 31:22.6, Reagan Tucker 36:39.5.
South Vermillion -- Isabella Turchi 22:43.7, Braylyn Bratcher 25:55.8, Lucy Cottrell 27:50.5, Bailey Dowdy 28:36.5, Abby Hannum 30:34.1, Melanie Kashon 32:00.4, Izabella Galoway 34:06.6.
Sullivan -- Avari Kelley 25:17.9, Rachel Ramirez 25:23.5, Kate Ridgway 26:06.0, Makayla Hitt 27:53.8, Emmardie Earley 28:03.1, Gaige Goodman 28:23.2, Morgan Hughes 29:20.9, Jaycee Piatt 30:50.0, Mary Boone 34:38.7, Cabela Golish 36:07.5.
Bloomfield -- Malia Pischel 24:26.5, Kendall Pischel 28:41.3.
West Vigo -- Gwen Garman 26:21.7, India Pigg 27:36.6, Madelynn Wrin 28:04.9.
White River Valley -- Sydnee Sullivan 28:18.6, Izabel Deloof 36:33.4.
