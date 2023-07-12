On Wednesday, 19 youngsters from Vigo County and bordering counties descended on Rea Park for the 101st Terre Haute Junior City golf championships.
Numbers of participants are plummeting, said course pro Dave Kennedy, who has been in this position for 18 years and recalled there were almost 120 in his first year.
“Talking with some of the coaches, a lot of kids don’t necessarily want to compete in an event,” he said. “A lot of kids are out of town, everyone’s got an excuse. That’s the million-dollar question.”
There are other factors, such as a desire to play with friends instead of a tourney setting, and commitments to other sports for a field of boys and girls ages 11-17.
“Junior golf is extremely important,” he said. “We run a first-tee program, which is for juniors We have 33 in it this summer, so we had a big junior instruction program. As far as the tournament itself, it’s traditionally been a big one.”
On the opening day of the two-day youth level, Terre Haute South High School senior Nolan Mishler was 9 over par and the top mark of the day for boys with a score of 81.
It was five strokes over his personal best on his home course, located across the street from his school.
“It’s really important to me to come out and to be able to support local people and be able to spend time with my teammates doing what I love,” Mishler said, “and just being out here on a beautiful day.”
On the girls side, Kennedy was highly anticipating the play of South’s players.
“The exciting part is in the girls 15-17 [ages], especially [Terre Haute] South girls,” he said. “They have a team coming back from last year that was three strokes away from going to state. Most of those girls are playing in today’s event. It gets them ready for their season.”
Senior Rylee Roscoe of the Braves shot a 78 to lead the Day 1 board. Kennedy said there were a lot of athletes taking their first shots in a tournament, including Holly Clapp, who will be a freshman at South.
Delaney Ferres was the lone Terre Haute North Patriot out.
“It’s really fun,” Ferres said. “You get to meet a lot of new people. It’s a good experience and it helps me with my season. I like it a lot.”
The Junior City final wraps up after another 18 holes Thursday. Age-group winners from the two-day scores will be determined by the aggregate.
