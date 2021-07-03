Michael Dunagan accomplished a couple of things that are very hard to do on Saturday.
First and foremost? He won the overall championship in The Mile, run annually since 1982. It was Dunagan's second-straight Mile championship.
Secondly? Dunagan won The Mile with the exact same time he did in 2020. Dunagan won with a time of 4 minutes, 26.8 seconds.
On the women's side, Kristy Seliger earned her first-ever Mile championship. She turned in a time of 5 minutes, 52.6 seconds.
Dunagan, who attends Morehead State, beat former Terre Haute North teammate Ian Gadberry for the second straight year. Gadberry had a time of 4:36.
Seliger bested Brinlee McCloud by more than a 10-second margin. McCloud's time was 6:04.4.
Masters winners were Dustin Nichols, who finished fifth overall, and Kristy Lippencott, who finished 10th in the female race. Grand Masters winners were Jim Seymour, who finished seventh overall and Mary Alice Sparks. Senior Grand Masters winners were Gary Haga, who finished 19th in the male race, and Linda Cullison.
Cooper Jackson won the walk.
The Mile Presented By Pacesetter Sports
(results courtesy of TimingMD)
Top 20 Female – 1. Kristy Seliger 5:52.6, 2. Brinlee McCloud 6:04.4, 3. Addison Brashier 6:23.1, 4. Molly Isaacs 6:25.2, 5. Bella Spellman 6:30.8, 6. Chanli Busch 6:31.2, 7. Hannah Gadberry 6:31.9, 8. Sophia Barker 6:32.4, 9. Alyssa Petscher 6:36.5, 10. Kristy Lippencott 6:36.5, 11. Hannah Taylor 6:42.3, 12. Rachel Goodson 6:48.8, 13. Michelle Flak 6:50.9, 14. Trista Bitzel 6:55.1, 15. Pearl Bowen 7:02.2, 16. Katie Fleschner McMullen 7:03.7, 17. Michaela Cohee 7:04.8, 18. Layla Johnson 7:08.8, 19. Abigail Scott 7:08.8, 20. Meghan Jackson 7:10.7.
Top 20 Male – 1. Michael Dunagan 4:26.8; 2. Ian Gadberry 4:36; 3. Evan Adams 4:53.5, 4. Dustin Query 4:55.7, 5. Dustin Nichols 5:06.7, 6. Elijah Adams 5:07.8, 7. Jim Seymour 5:10.7, 8. Brad Chaney 5:10.8, 9. Eli Hiatt 5:17.8, 10. Chase Cresgy 5:24.7, 11. Bryan White 5:26.1, 12. Michael Williams 5:31.3, 13. Matthew Chaney 5:34.2, 14. Wesley Heiliger 5:35.9, 15. Austin Fitzgerald 5:36.9, 16. Danny DuBois 5:37.9, 17. Owen Frazier 5:42.8, 18. Liam Campbell 5:45.9, 19. Gary Haga 5:46, 20. Mark Brashier 5:48.9.
Masters – Male winner: Nichols 5:06.7; Female: Lippencott 6:36.5.
Grand Masters – Male: Seymour 5:10.7; Female: Mary Alice Sparks 7:29.3.
Senior Grand Masters – Male: Haga 5:46; Female: Linda Cullison 7:36.6.
Age Group Top 5s
1-4 Female: 1. Carlee Abu-seir 11:29.9, 2. Cataleya Goatee-Gayso 11:37.9, 3. Kathryn Paulsen 12:29.4, 4. Lilia Newnum 12:54.4, 5. Ramona Callahan 18:39.5.
1-4 Male: 1. Cullen Sebree 10:15.5, 2. Louis Eccles 10:19.2, 3. Owen Key 10:34.9, 4. Asher Eccles 12:20.7, 5. Nathan Srinivasan 12:26.7.
5-9 Female: 1. Chanli Busch 6:31.2, 2. Amelia Munoz 7:28.4, 3. Carolina Sagahon 7:30.2, 4. Aasha Srinvasan 8:02.3, 5. Chloe Lugar 8:03.4.
5-9 Male: 1. Nolan Isaacs 6:18, 2. Emmett Heiliger 6:22.9, 3. Josef Azar 7:12.3, 4. Zach Morrison 7:42.2, 5. Will Morrison 7:44.1.
10-14 Female: 1. Addison Brashier 6:23.1, 2. Molly Isaacs 6:25.2, 3. Bella Spellman 6:30.8, 4. Hannah Gadberry 6:31.9, 5. Alyssa Petscher 6:36.5.
10-14 Male: 1. Elijah Adams 5:07.8, 2. Owen Frazier 5:42.8, 3. Liam Campbell 5:45.9, 4. Preston Heiliger 6:01.7, 5. Omar Vega 6:22.7.
15-18 Female: 1. Brinlee McCloud 6:04.4, 2. Sophia Barker 6:32.4, 3. Trista Bitzel 6:55.1, 4. Michaela Cohee 7:04.8, 5. Hannah Petscher 7:22.9.
15-18 Male: 1. Ian Gadberry 4:36, 2. Evan Adams 4:53.5, 3. Eli Hiatt 5:17.8, 4. Matthew Chaney 5:34.2, 5. Wesley Heiliger 5:35.9.
19-24 Female: 1. Abigail Scott 7:08.8, 2. Lauren Keith 7:13.5, 3. Brooke Seals 7:31.
25-29 Female: 1. Indre Hirt 11:10.7.
25-29 Male: 1. Dustin Query 4:55.7, 2. Chase Cresgy 5:24.7, 3. Bryan White 5:26.1, 4. Caleb Seals 7:16.9.
30-34 Female: 1. K. Cantin 7:32.4, 2. Marie Callahan 7:46.3, 3. Megan Tylka 8:03.7, 4. Danielle Brinson 8:13.5, 5. Lynsey Dowell 8:46.8.
30-34 Male: 1. Chris Gross 8:07.8, 2. Austen Leake 9:05.6, 3. Phil Wiseman 11:43.6, 4. Z Cantin 12:32.4.
35-39 Female: 1. Hannah Taylor 6:42.3, 2. Katie Fleschner McMullen 7:03.7, 3. Meghan Jackson 7:10.7, 4. Jaleen Royer 7:17, 5. Ruth Peelman 8:12.6.
35-39 Male: 1. Jimmie Storms 6:08.2, 2. Corey Thomas 6:38.7, 3. Tarek Abu-seir 7:09.3, 4. Hank Palmer 7:51.3, 5. John Lambertus 8:27.9.
40-44 Female: 1. Michelle Flak 6:50.9, 2. Karyn Paulsen 8:05.7, 3. Marcia Crapo 10:28.6, 4. Heather Oberholtzer 10:46.6, 5. Amber Cadick 11:19.7.
40-44 Male: 1. Brad Chaney 5:10.8, 2. Mark Brashier 5:48.9, 3. Jonathan Herman 6:04.5, 4. Matt Hutz 6:36, 5. Ocatavia Vega 6:45.1.
45-49 Female: 1. Jamie Lee 10:04.1, 2. Danielle Brokus 10:05.1, 3. Leah Singer 10:21.5, 4. Emily Crapo 10:30.5
45-49 Male: 1. Aaron Gadberry 5:51.5, 2. Tim Ellerman 5:54.3, 3. Jason Stroot 5:59.5, 4. Joe Bails 6:02, 5. Chez Laino 7:01.
50-54 Male: 1. Michael Williams 5:31.3, 2. Brad Peelman 6:36.9, 3. Jack Miller 7:20.3, 4. Brad Morgan 10:49.
50-54 Female: 1. Wendy Keith 8:21.3, 2. Suzi Unger 9:16, 3. Misty Peelman 12:14.9.
55-59 Female: 1. Sarah Mulligan 7:41.2, 2. Terri Gosnell 9:03.2, 3. Cindy Flinn 9:03.2, 4. Cathy Fox 10:19.2
55-59 Male: 1. Danny Dubois 5:37.9, 2. Michael Bonnett 7:34.4, 3. Eddie Crapo 10:28.5.
60-64 Female: 1. Martha Whitacre 8:08.2, 2. Carla Eller 8:14.1, 3. Sue Brown Nickerson 9:03.2, 4. Jayne Thomas 9:06.3, 5. Gloria Urrea 11:18.1
60-64 Male: 1. Mark Achenbach 5:54.8, 2. Don Dodson 6:48.4, 3. Marlon Query 7:07.4, 4. Jeff Tincher 7:15.5, 5. Jerry Whitacre 8:15.6.
65-59 Female: 1. Laura Fredendall 8:47.1, 2. Cheryl Brinson 11:44.1, 3. Linda Morris 11:58.3, 4. Connie Swalls 12:29.1.
65-69 Male: 1. David Collier 7:56.4, 2. Scott Isles 8:35.6, 3. Dan Hopkins 9:32.6, 4. John Kesler 9:53.3, 5. David Williams 11:28.7
70-99 Male: 1. Mike Morris 6:47.6, 2. Tom Drake 7:55.5, 3. Bill Cain 8:20, 4. Paul Spinner 8:31.6, 5. Richard Friedman 10:46.7.
Walk Top 20: 1. Cooper Jackson 8:37.9, 2. Garrett Jackson 9:38.9, 3. Bristol Bobbitt 9:59, 4. Courtney Linder 10:04.4, 5. Mac Isaacs 10:13.8, 6. Robert Lemont 10:15.5, 7. Jeremiah Wilson 10:31.6, 8. D.H. Farnsworth 10:39.5, 9. Christian Rowley 10:39.7, 10. Michael McIntyre 10:40.3, 11. Chuck Jackson 10:51.8, 12. Conrad Farnsworth 11:05.4, 13. Marcus Runyon 11:24.9, 14. David Williams 11:29.1, 15. Robert Layman 12:34.4, 16. Ezekial Layman 12:35. 17. Lauren Hackert 12:57.3, 18. Emma Mertz 13:00.7, 19. Kennedy Williams 13:20.8, 20. Steve Thompson 13:25.2.
The Mile winners
(formerly known as Mayor's Cup Mile and Fast Track Mile)
Overall male, female champions
1982 — Tony Nading and Denise Weinhoeft.
1983 — Tony Nading and Amanda Willhite.
1984 — Tony Nading and Teri Wiser.
1985 — Marty Jones and Teri Wiser.
1986 — Brad Cooper and Debbie Anderson.
1987 — Barry Schnieders and Meg McElroy.
1988 — Tony Nading and Meg McElroy.
1989 — Mike Eup and Meg (McElroy) Schnieders.
1990 — Todd Messer and Mellissa Utterback.
1991 — Kyle Hobbs and Meg (McElroy) Schnieders.
1992 — Darcy Jones and Christi Olson.
1993 — Chad McCullough and Ruth Ozmun.
1994 — Kevin Sullivan and Ruth Ozmun.
1995 — Chad Smith and Ruth Ozmun.
1996 — Chad Smith and Danelle Leaf.
1997 — Rick Sluder and Angie Menser.
1998 — Chad Contri and Michelle McIntosh.
1999 — Paul Risch and Alyssa Pittman.
2000 — Chad Contri and Angie Bruecker.
2001 — Jason Gunn and Angie Bruecker.
2002 — Chad Contri and Cassie Hunt.
2003 — Chad Contri and Cassie Hunt.
2004 — Dustin Strosnider and Cassie Hunt.
2005 — Jeff Simonich and Cassie Hunt.
2006 — Andrew Sullivan and Amy Hamilton.
2007 — Lucas Roscoe and Kayla Alexander.
2008 — Justin Kunz and Kayla Alexander.
2009 — Josh Bedford and TaPring Goatee.
2010 — Roger Busch and TaPring Goatee.
2011 — Roger Busch and Cassie Hunt.
2012 — Jayson Meyer and TaPring Goatee.
2013 — Riley Stohler and TaPring Goatee.
2014 — Adam Schroer and TaPring Goatee.
2015 — Peter Davis and Cassie (Hunt) Busch.
2016 — Bobby Thompson and Brittany Neeley.
2017 — Bobby Thompson and Amy (Hamilton) Hutson.
2018 — Bobby Thompson and Angi Mook.
2019 — Bobby Thompson and Cassie (Hunt) Busch.
2020 — Michael Dunagan and Cassie Hunt.
2021 — Michael Dunagan and Kristy Seliger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.