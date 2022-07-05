Winners at the annual Mile race tend to come in bunches, historically, and Michael Dunagan is the latest to join that trend.
Dunagan won his third straight Mile race on Monday at Memorial Stadium. The Morehead State cross country runner turned in a winning time of 4 minutes, 35.3 seconds in the 41st annual edition of the race.
Dunagan became the third runner to win three Mile titles in succession, joining Tony Nading (1982-84) and Bobby Thompson (2016-19). Thompson is the only runner to win four in a row.
Dunagan won by 4.3 seconds over runner-up Ian Gadberry. The same pair finished 1-2 in 2021.
The female winner was a first-time champion as Molly Farrell won with a time of 5:50.1.
Farrell, from Marshall, Ill., is just 14, younger even than 2009 winner TaPring Goatee, who earned the title as a 15-year-old.
Farrell was a third-place winner in the 1,600 and a seventh-place winner in the 800 meter race in the eighth grade division for Marshall Junior High School at the Illinois Elementary School Association state championships.
Youth was served in the women’s race ... Farrell defeated runner-up Ava Hendrix by nine seconds. Hendrix is just 15.
Masters winners were Brad Chaney, who finished ninth overall, and Melanie Laswell, who finished third in the female race.
Grand Masters winners were Duane Evans, who finished 17th overall and Sharon Nicoson on the women’s side.
Senior Grand Masters winners were Mark Achenbach on the men’s side and Carla Eller on the women’s side.
Mac Isaacs won the men’s walk and Summer Tatman won on the women’s side.
The Mile
(results courtesy of TimingMD)
Top 20 Female – 1. Molly Farrell 5:50.1, 2. Ava Hendrix 5:58.5, 3. Melanie Laswell 6:09.04, 4. Kaya Tanner 6:12.6, 5. Rachel Ramirez 6:18.4, 6. Alyse Thompson 6:19.9, 7. Chanlie Busch 6:24.9, 8. Cassie Hunt 6:25.2, 9. Addisson Brashier 6:25.7, 10. Isabel Miklozek 6:29.7, 11. Claire Stuhlmacher 6:30.3, 12. Brinlee McCloud 6:30.8, 13. Hannah Gadberry 6:34.6, 14. Caitlyn Strecker 6:37.3, 15. Molly Isaacs 6:37.4, 16. Kaylen Gustafson 6:45.5, 17. Alyssa Petscher 6:47, 18. Annie McCammon 6:52, 19. Michelle Puckett 6:54.2, 20. Sophia Barker 6:58.3.
Top 20 Male – 1. Michael Dunagan 4:35.3; 2. Ian Gadberry 4:39.6; 3. Dylan Zeck 4:44, 4. Braeden Chastain 5:01.4, 5. Evan Adams 5:04.2, 6. Chase Cresgy 5:07.5, 7. Caleb Peelman 5:07.6, 8. Jackson Wright 5:09.5, 9. Brad Chaney 5:15, 10. Matthew Chaney 5:17.4, 11. Robby Shober 5:21.4, 12. Owen Frazier 5:22.3, 13. Micah Jarvis 5:22.8, 14. Logan Graf 5:38.1, 15. Dustin Morris 5:41.2, 16. Dustin Query 5:48.6, 17. Duane Evans 5:49.3, 18. Austin Fitzgerald 5:50, 19. James Frye 5:53.6, 20. Mark Graf 5:54.3.
Masters – Male winner: B. Chaney 5:15; Female: Laswell 6:09.4.
Grand Masters – Male: Evans 5:49.3; Female: Sharon Nicoson 7:50.7.
Senior Grand Masters – Male: Mark Achenbach 6:18.4; Female: Carla Eller 8:49.
Age Group Top 5s
1-4 Female: 1. Anna Russell 12:17.5, 2. Emilee Hendrix 12:55.9, 3. Olivia Alexander 14:27, 4. Elise Herrick 16:27.6, 5. Mya Bracken 16:45.
1-4 Male: 1. Jaden Bamberg 12:11.6, 2. Crosby Allen 12:22.2, 3. Cole Pressley 13:10.2, 4. George McMullen 14:24.9, 5. Benny Earl 15:21.9.
5-9 Female: 1. Aasha Srinivasan 7:13.2, 2. Blakely Mundy 7:40.7, 3. Emmie Busch 7:45.5, 4. Brynna Farrell 7:48.5, 5. Ella Robinson 8:23.4.
5-9 Male: 1. Victor McDonald 7:13.9, 2. Griffin Thompson 7:26.7, 3. Cooper Morey 7:32.4, 4. Austin Grindle 7:35.1, 5. Cooper James 7:35.7.
10-14 Female*: 1. Rachel Ramirez 6:18.4, 2. Chanlie Busch 6:24.9, 3. Addisson Brashier 6:25.7, 4. Molly Isaacs 6:37.4, 5. Braylyn Bratcher 6:59.1.
10-14 Male: 1. Braeden Chastain 5:01.4, 2. Jackson Wright 5:05.5, 3. Robby Stober 5:21.4, 4. Owen Frazier 5:22.3, 5. Micah Jarvis 5:22.8.
15-18 Female: 1. Ava Hendrix 5:58.5, 2. Kaya Tanner 6:12.6, 3. Alyse Thompson 6:19.9, 4. Isabel Miklozek 6:29.7, 5. Claire Stuhlmacher 6:30.3.
15-18 Male: 1. Dylan Zeck 4:44, 2. Evan Adams 5:04.2, 3. Matthew Chaney 5:17.4, 4. Austin Fitzgerald 5:50, 5. James Frye 5:53.6.
19-24 Female: 1. Kaylen Gustafson 6:45.5, 2. Brittany Romig 8:39, 3. Halie Hart 9:45.
19-24 Male*: 1. Ian Gadberry 4:39.6, 2. Logan Graf 5:38.1.
25-29 Female: 1. Ashley Willman 8:54.7, 2. Keara Derrick 9:19.7.
25-29 Male: 1. Chase Cresgy 5:07.5, 2. Dustin Query 5:48.6.
30-34 Female: 1. Marie Callahan 7:39.9, 2. Korinne Cantin 7:48.9, 3. Lynsey Dowell 8:46.7, 3. Kaitlyn Tipsword 10:49.7, 5. Shelby McConnaughey 13:24.7.
30-34 Male: 1. Caleb Peelman 5:07.6, 2. Wes Mathas 10:27.7, 3. Z. Cantin 10:51.5, 4. Phil Wiseman 11:15.7, 5. Robert Ray 13:44.
35-39 Female: 1. Cassie Hunt 6:25.2, 2. Michelle Puckett 6:54.2, 3. Jaleen Royer 7:31.1, 4. Katie Fleschner McMullen 7:39.8, 5. Ruth Peelman 7:46.1.
35-39 Male: 1. Dustin Morris 5:41.2, 2. Shawn Pohlman 7:58.2, 3. Chris Gross 8:50.7, 4. Justin Scott 10:46, 5. Johnathon Allen 10:52.2.
40-44 Female: 1. Emily Schultz 7:29.5, 2. Karen McDonald 8:48.8, 3. Amber Cadick 9:25.3, 4. Jayme Copeland 10:11.3, 5. Ellie Caldwell 10:14.1.
40-44 Male: 1. Noah Gambill 6:47.6, 2. Aaron Copeland 7:48.6, 3. Andrew Southard 8:26.5, 4. Marquis Songer 10:22.6, 5. Andy Howard 12:00.8.
45-49 Female: 1. Annie McCammon 6:52, 2. Leah Singer 9:13.8.
45-49 Male: 1. Aaron Gadberry 5:58.4, 2. Daniel Smiddy 6:22.1, 3. Christopher Shober 6:26.4, 4. Jason Kempf 6:48.1, 5. Todd Hart 7:43.3.
50-54 Female: 1. Jamie Lee 7:56.2, 2. 1. Angela Boyd 8:29.5, 3. Misty Peelman 11:08.8, 4. Kimberly Brown 14:19.1.
50-54 Male: 1. Mark Graf 5:54.3.
55-59 Female: 1. Cheryl Lanke 8:07.8, 2. Nancy Deweese 13:36.8.
55-59 Male: 1. Danny Dubois 6:10.4, 2. Brad Peelman 6:46.2, 3. Brad Morgan 10:27.9, 4. Edward Crapo 10:53.2.
60-64 Female: 1. Cathy Fox 9:08.3, 2. Gloria Urrea 11:55.8, 3. Deb Kesler 13:17.6.
60-64 Male: 1. John Gardner 6:39.7, 2. Don Dodson 7:10.2, 3. Clark Cowden 8:59, 4. Brad H. Cress 11:14.8.
65-69 Female: 1. Laura Fredendall 9:01.6, 2. Carol Pabst 10:07.4, 3. Jo Borrmann 10:55, 4. Linda Morris 12:25.9, 5. Connie Swalls 13:26.9.
65-69 Male: 1. Marlon Query 7:21.6, 2. John Kesler 8:49.3, 3. Dan Hopkins 9:38, 4. Craig Reynolds 11:55.4.
70-99 Female: 1. Mary Auten 17:03.3.
70-99 Male: 1. Mike Morris 7:35, 2. Tom Drake 7:46.8, 3. Paul Spinner 9:07, 4. Jerry Huxford 10:00.9, 5. Richaed Friedman 15:32.7.
Walk Top 20: 1. Mac Isaacs 8:42, 2. David Williams 10:05.8, 3. Michael McIntrye 10:52.9, 4. Summer Tatman 11:21, 5. Diane Edwardson 11:24.2, 6. Angelia Eccles 12:24.5, 7. Elijah Herrick 12:30.9, 8. Kay Brown 12:35, 9. Chloe Tatman 12:46.4, 10. Michele Boyer 13:07.9, 11. Riley Hall 13:17.4, 12. Steve Thompson 13:36.5, 13. Maxwell Trover 14:18.6, 14. Jalen Cass 14:21.4, 15. Clynton Christie 14:22.7, 16. Ron Mundell 14:23.2, 17. Kate Christie 14:24.8, 18. Kaelan Christie 14:24.9, 19. Liam Steiner 14:48.7, 20. Allison Steiner 14:49.1.
* Overall winners are left out of age group standings.
The Mile winners
(formerly known as Mayor’s Cup Mile and Fast Track Mile)
Overall male, female champions
1982 — Tony Nading and Denise Weinhoeft.
1983 — Tony Nading and Amanda Willhite.
1984 — Tony Nading and Teri Wiser.
1985 — Marty Jones and Teri Wiser.
1986 — Brad Cooper and Debbie Anderson.
1987 — Barry Schnieders and Meg McElroy.
1988 — Tony Nading and Meg McElroy.
1989 — Mike Eup and Meg (McElroy) Schnieders.
1990 — Todd Messer and Mellissa Utterback.
1991 — Kyle Hobbs and Meg (McElroy) Schnieders.
1992 — Darcy Jones and Christi Olson.
1993 — Chad McCullough and Ruth Ozmun.
1994 — Kevin Sullivan and Ruth Ozmun.
1995 — Chad Smith and Ruth Ozmun.
1996 — Chad Smith and Danelle Leaf.
1997 — Rick Sluder and Angie Menser.
1998 — Chad Contri and Michelle McIntosh.
1999 — Paul Risch and Alyssa Pittman.
2000 — Chad Contri and Angie Bruecker.
2001 — Jason Gunn and Angie Bruecker.
2002 — Chad Contri and Cassie Hunt.
2003 — Chad Contri and Cassie Hunt.
2004 — Dustin Strosnider and Cassie Hunt.
2005 — Jeff Simonich and Cassie Hunt.
2006 — Andrew Sullivan and Amy Hamilton.
2007 — Lucas Roscoe and Kayla Alexander.
2008 — Justin Kunz and Kayla Alexander.
2009 — Josh Bedford and TaPring Goatee.
2010 — Roger Busch and TaPring Goatee.
2011 — Roger Busch and Cassie Hunt.
2012 — Jayson Meyer and TaPring Goatee.
2013 — Riley Stohler and TaPring Goatee.
2014 — Adam Schroer and TaPring Goatee.
2015 — Peter Davis and Cassie (Hunt) Busch.
2016 — Bobby Thompson and Brittany Neeley.
2017 — Bobby Thompson and Amy (Hamilton) Hutson.
2018 — Bobby Thompson and Angi Mook.
2019 — Bobby Thompson and Cassie (Hunt) Busch.
2020 — Michael Dunagan and Cassie Hunt.
2021 — Michael Dunagan and Kristy Seliger.
2022 — Michael Dunagan and Molly Farrell.
