Joey Hart never seems flustered, so a question that was asked mostly in jest this week had no chance to get the Linton High School senior rattled.
Yes, he said, his mother can jump.
The 6-foot-6 Hart is a four-year for the Miners, a coach's son and a coach's grandson. His love for basketball came naturally, therefore, and when asked about playing for his father he indicated that one of the main perks is being able to get in the gym a lot.
He has also, however, become one of the state's best dunkers among high school basketball players. Xavier Booker (Indianapolis Cathedral), JQ Roberts (Bloomington North)? Joey Hart can hold his own with them, or presumably with the other throwdown artists from the northern and eastern parts of the state.
If coach Joey Hart, his father and coach, was a dunker, he didn't do it often. Considering the era in which he would have played, it's doubtful Joe Hart -- the grandfather and former Union Dugger coach -- would have either.
Thus the question, and the answer: the former Brooke Burnett was a high-flying outside hitter and opposite hitter (she's a lefty, a trait her son did not inherit) for Bloomfield High School and Vincennes University. That must be where the hops came from.
If that question wasn't dumb enough, there's another one coming, and one with an even more obvious answer. What's left for him to accomplish?
Background: Joey Hart was in the eighth grade when the Miners got to the state championship game. He was a starter the following year on a team that looked destined to return until COVID-19 got in the way, and the Miners lost in regional games the next two seasons -- last year a nail-biter to the Providence team that went on to win the state.
"The big thing [left to do] is going to the state finals," Hart said, and he thinks the chances are fairly good.
"I like the guys I've got around me," he said. "I think we improve every day."
"He's special in terms of work ethic," coach Hart said of his son, "and what's fun is that he's gotten better every year.
"Joey has run his own race," the coach continued. "He has pursued being a great player and teammate. He does things we have not seen in our [SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference]. And he plays with a group of special individuals who value their time together as teammates."
Coach Hart recently had to miss six games -- all wins for the Miners, who haven't lost to an Indiana team this season -- and his son and the other Linton players made the best of an awkward situation.
"I think it made us a better team," Hart concluded. "We had to rely on each other. It made us on-the-court versions of him."
The Miners have three or possibly four regular-season games remaining -- an opponent is being sought to replace a cancellation of a game that would have been played next week -- before starting postseason play. Three-year starters Logan Webb, a 6-3 shooting guard, and Braden Walters, a 6-5 defensive monster, are other headliners, with 6-4 Nathan Frady and 6-3 Paul Oliver completing a long and physical starting five and seasoned reserves like Wrigley Franklin, Jackson Miller, Jaxon Walker and Hunter Gennicks leading a bench full of solid role players.
"I consider myself one of our leaders -- me and Logan and Braden," Hart said. "I need to be the best version of myself . . . play selfless, just play to win."
And there are a couple of individual goals the Central Florida signee would also like to accomplish.
"I want to be an Indiana All-Star," said Hart, a Junior All-Star after last season, "and get as close as I can to Mr. Basketball.
"And more people can see me play if we get to the state finals."
