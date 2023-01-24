With two seconds left, on a second chance, Drake’s D.J. Wilkins hit a 3 from the top of the arc for a 70-68 win over Indiana State in Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball Tuesday night.
Before that, with 17.1 seconds left, senior Courvoisier McCauley stepped back for a left-wing triple that nearly secured an 18-point second-half rally.
McCauley finished with 22 points.
With 5:41 left, Indiana State ignited an 8-0 that nearly turned the tide on Tuesday at Drake.
The Sycamores trailed 61-52 when freshman Robbie Avila sunk a free throw, followed by McCauley’s right-wing triple and a pair of free throws by Cooper Neese after he was knocked down slashing to the lane.
With 3:33 left, Avila muscled his way to the rim with his back to the basket to cut it to one.
Avila had a career-high 22 points.
Following free throws by Wilkins with 3:25 left and one by Avila, McCauley sunk a pair of free throws to knot it at 63 with 3:09 to go.
The Sycamores then had three chances to go back ahead for the first time since 6-4 but three sound looks from McCauley on the right wing, Neese as he came across the lane to the left and Avila as he backed down his defender wouldn’t fall.
After falling into an 18-point hole at the break, it took Indiana State just 4:03 into the closing half to show life.
Avila nearly single-handily kept the Sycamores afloat as the deficit was chopped to 10 points.
His tip kept an offensive board alive that McCauley finished, Avila scored in the paint and knocked down a pair of 3-pointers.
Avila free throws on a drive from the top of the key.
After Avila’s 3 from the right went in and out, he got back on defense and picked off an entry pass to the post. After putting the ball on the floor, his outlet pass to the left wing led to a quick left-wing triple by Neese.
Then, Avila continued his active night by sprawling on the deck near his free-throw line to force a jump ball.
After McCauley’s layin on the left side and a steal and lefty layup by Larry, the Sycamores knifed to within six points with 12:30 to go.
As the Sycamores approach the final five weeks of the regular season, their downward trajectory ensues.
It’s been almost three weeks, Jan. 4 against Illinois-Chicago, since ISU (13-9, 6-5) emerged victorious.
The Sycamores began the year on a tear with six wins and looked like contenders for first or a first-round bye in the league tourney.
Now, past the midpoint of league play, the Sycamores are positioned at the bottom half of the table. The team was picked to finish seventh in the league preseason poll.
Since then, they’ve dropped two games at home and five in a row.
The Sycamores got on the board 51 seconds in when sophomore Julian Larry guided in his right-handed tip from the right of the rim on senior Cameron Henry’s mid-range miss.
Henry sunk a 15-footer from the left to give ISU its first lead at 6-4.
After back-to-back 3s from Drake (16-6, 7-4) stretched the lead to seven on a 9-0 spurt, McCauley had a catch-and-shoot trey from the right wing.
Avila bodied his defender in the post to draw a foul for the first trip to the stripe for either team with 14:57 left in the opening half.
After freshman Conor Enright and Henry got tangled up with their arms extended under the basket vying for a rebound, Henry was whistled for a foul and Enright was assessed a technical as their exchange carried into the corner and brought them to the deck.
Neese knocked down both free throws and added an in-rhythm triple from the right to cut it to 16-15 with 12:53 left in the first half.
With 8:31 left in the first half, Sturtz stuck back DeVries’ near miss from the left in transition as the deficit grew to 26-15.
The Bulldogs’ lead swelled to 16 after 15 unanswered points when the Sycamores went six minutes without scoring until Avila’s and-one putback with 6:43 left in the half.
The Sycamores will host Northern Iowa on Saturday.
