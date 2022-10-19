Drake overwhelming MVC favorite, ISU seventh in preseason poll

With the transfer portal a reality in college sports, the annual preseason poll in men’s basketball — all college sports for that matter — has become a bit more problematic for soothsayers.
Where you could once rely on tried-and-true proven producers to set your preseason expectation for teams? That is very rarely the case any longer.
In the Missouri Valley Conference specifically? Add in the fact that there are three new schools, each of them in a different state of flux and quality, and it makes the preseason poll even more of a dart throw.
There is one exception, though, when it comes to the MVC preseason men’s poll.
Drake, one of the few teams in the conference, or for that matter, nationally, to retain the majority of its talent, was an easy choice as the MVC preseason favorite.
The Bulldogs, coming off of a 25-11 season and second-place finish in the MVC, earned 52 of the available 54 first-place votes. League observers are high on Drake because of the winning established under coach Darian DeVries as well as returning its top four scorers.
All four — Tucker DeVries, Roman Penn, Garrett Sturtz and D.J. Wilkins — received Preseason All-MVC honors with DeVries being named Preseason Player of the Year.
As for Indiana State? The Sycamores were tabbed to finish seventh out of the now-12-team MVC. That would be an improvement over ISU’s ninth-place out of 10 in 2022, but perhaps not as high as some ISU fans would think the Sycamores deserve given an influx of athleticism and depth.
Then again? Nearly every team in the MVC believes they have given themselves an injection of something it lacked last season.
Voting was close. The teams picked between fourth and eighth were within 100 points of one another in the poll. That group included Missouri State, Northern Iowa, new MVC member Belmont, ISU and another newbie, Murray State.
Two Sycamores received individual honors. Guard Cooper Neese (15 ppg in 2022) was named to the Preseason Second Team. Swingman Cam Henry (14.3) was on the Third Team.
Though Drake was a runaway choice as preseason favorite, the poll hasn’t been predictive in recent years. No team that was tabbed as the preseason favorite has won the league outright since Wichita State did so in its last MVC season in 2017.
2022-23 MVC men’s basketball
Preseason poll
1. Drake (52) 646
2. Bradley (1) 542
3. Southern Illinois (1) 537
4. Missouri State 418
5. UNI 416
6. Belmont 388
7. Indiana State 344
8. Murray State 324
9. Valparaiso 234
10. Illinois State 186
11. UIC 109
12. Evansville 68
PRESEASON TEAMS
FIRST TEAM
Tucker DeVries, Drake
Marcus Domask, Southern Illinois
Ben Krikke, Valparaiso
Rienk Mast, Bradley
Roman Penn, Drake
Ben Sheppard, Belmont
SECOND TEAM
Bowen Born, UNI
Donovan Clay, Missouri State
Lance Jones, Southern Illinois
Cooper Neese, Indiana State
Garrett Sturtz, Drake
THIRD TEAM
Cameron Henry, Indiana State
Kobe King, Valparaiso
Rob Perry, Murray State
Austin Phyfe, UNI
D.J. Wilkins, Drake
