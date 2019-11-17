DOWN IN THE VALLEY: Youngstown State postmortem

Timing is everything and Indiana State's football team has been on the wrong side of that equation for much of the Missouri Valley Football Conference season.
The Sycamores opened at South Dakota, a bad matchup for ISU, and one in which ISU had a lot of moving parts with Ryan Boyle having been hurt in the previous contest.
ISU hit the meat of its schedule - South Dakota State, Illinois State, Southern Illinois and Northern Iowa, all likely playoff teams - when it was at its most vulnerable offensively with another QB switch and its least healthy with two-fifths of the offensive line and linebacker Clayton Glasco out.
The result? ISU was 3-7 and just 1-5 in the MVFC entering Saturday's game against Youngstown State.
Now, is all of the above a bit of an excuse? Yes, to a point. Good teams don't worry about the timing of when they play someone.
But once Boyle got hurt, Isaiah Edwards and Mason Flechler were gone from the line (Flechler got hurt again on Saturday), and especially once Glasco went down for a few games, this was no longer the team the preseason expectations said it was going to be.
Youngstown State was reeling too coming into Saturday's game. The Penguins started 4-0, though against a pretty weak schedule, promptly lost three in a row to start MVFC play, and lost quarterback Nathan Mays to a grisly broken leg against North Dakota State on Nov. 2.
After YSU lost 56-21 at South Dakota last Saturday? This game had all of the markings of ISU being able to stop its own four-game skid.
That's how it turned out, but the outcome didn't follow the expected script to reach the anticipated destination.
First of all? YSU came to play. There was no quit in the Penguins, and in fact? For much of the game, their defensive line was dominant, especially on passing downs. YSU's offense was predictably inconsistent with young quarterback Joe Craycraft, but it wasn't bad.
ISU did plenty of good things. The wildcats formation I wrote about in the game story was great. ISU took advantage of Craycraft's forced throws and bad reads for two important interceptions. ISU's defense held YSU to 4-for-15 on third down.
All good, but it could have been better. ISU shouldn't have been in a position to have to protect its lead on the final series of the game. A missed chippy field goal was the immediate cause, but there were other issues that led up to it.
ISU still gives up too many big plays. The 80-yard TD run by Craycraft and the 45-yard catch by Ryan Emons stood out, but the Penguins also had a couple of long returns too.
Penalties are never numerous, but always seem to be killers. ISU dodged a bullet on YSU's final series when it at first appeared that the Sycamores were going to spot the Penguins 30 yards worth of penalty yardage via a targeting penalty and a taunting penalty after the play was over.
The targeting penalty was rescinded under review, but Denzel Bonner, who was earlier whistled for unnecessary roughness for hitting a defenseless receiver that led to YSU's first field goal, was fortunate he didn't get too 15-yard penalties in the contest.
ISU still wasn't good on third down (1 of 11) and were a tad better in the red zone, but still left points on the field.
These problems and some others have led to conflicted feelings on my part about these Sycamores.
On one hand, they have the ultimate mitigating excuse - losing their starting quarterback and others - as cause for deep-sixing their FCS playoff ambitions.
On the other hand? The Sycamores, healthy or not, have often been the architects of their own problems. And remember, the team was fully healthy when it lost to Dayton, a defeat the Sycamores were never able to recover from.
So it was good to catch the Penguins when they were reeling. The win was hard-earned and deserved. But the Sycamores still are problem-free.
And we'll see how the timing-is-everything pendulum moves next week. A road game at Missouri State would seem to suggest the Sycamores can finish on a winning note, but the Bears nearly shocked Illinois State in Normal on Saturday. There's no guarantees in this league.
A look at the game
Passing game – This was a Kurtis Wilderman game if there ever was one. He was 17 of 20 for 140 yards and no touchdowns.
Again, great efficiency, but at no point did ISU's pass game feel like it was impactful. Dante Hendrix had 5 catches for 40 yards.
The one stat in the favor of the passing game was that 10 first downs out of 18 were gained via the pass.
If ISU has to depend on its pass game in the finale, it's going to be in trouble, but if the pass game is complementary to a stout run game? You can't complain about it.
Running game – I wrote about the "wildcats" plenty in the game story. Today, it wasn't so much that both Dominique Dafney and Michael Haupert weren't in the game at the same time very often, because they weren't, but they alternated and gave the formation a different small/fast guy, big/bruising guy look to it.
I have to marvel at how Dafney has taken to this role. He said after the game he played running back in middle school. Yeah, well I played two-guard in middle school too, but that doesn't mean it would come right back to me.
Dafney looks like a natural out there running the ball.
Credit, also, to Nick Sims, who did a really nice job of picking out his spots for a 33-yard touchdown run. Peterson Kerlegrand played pretty good too.
Blocking – Mixed review. The blocking on the wildcat and for the run game in general was really good. The wildcat is a timing play and the timing is predicated on the blockers doing their assignments and dominating the man they block. The line did a good job of that as evidenced by ISU's 242 rushing yards.
The pass blocking was a much bigger challenge given YSU's excellent pass rush. Early on, the Penguins were dominant. Wilderman was sacked four times overall.
The effectiveness of the wildcat tips the balance towards passing grade for the line. And Flechler got hurt early, so that was certainly a factor too.
Pass rush – Craycraft was sacked twice and was officially hurried three times, but it seemed like he was under more duress than that. He had to throw the ball away several times.
Glasco had a sack and a hurry. ISU's defense is so much better with him playing.
Run defense – A weird day. YSU averaged 5.2 yards per carry, but 80 of those yards came on a perfect YSU play call when ISU blitzed and Craycraft ran a QB draw up the left side for a touchdown.
Take those 80 yards out? You're down to 80 yards on 30 carries, a 2.6 average.
Proving the adage that statistics can really be misleading in terms of overall performance.
Pass coverage – Craycraft was 11 of 33 for 181 yards. C.J. Charleston had 105 yards and Emons had the long touchdown, but ISU's pass defense was decent for the most part.
I continue to marvel at the coverage ability of Keawvis Cummings, who was excellent again. Mekhi Ware was good too, making a stop on YSU's final third down play. Michael Thomas had an interception and has cut down on his early-season mistakes at safety.
Bonner had a crazy day. He was fired up. Besides the unnecessary roughness and the near-miss targeting call, Bonner sold out on an attempted tackle on the ISU sideline. He missed and went flying into his teammates on the sideline.
Special teams – A day of extremes. I thought punter Travis Reiner was pretty good. with half of his punts landing inside the 20 with just one touchback.
Dakota Caton had 116 kick return yards, including a 67-yard return.
But Caton also muffed a punt return and ISU was fortunate not to have paid a heavy price for it. As mentioned above, YSU had a 56-yard kick return of its own.
Jerry Nunez missed a 25-yard field goal that would have salted the game away. That can't happen. Long snapper Wyatt Harwood also bounced a snap to Reiner.
Observations
— Seven home games, an all-time program-high, and ISU went 4-3 in the contests. The Dayton loss was a killer and really set the tone for the entire season.
Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Illinois and Western Illinois were all beaten, though none easily. The loss to South Dakota State wasn't completely unexpected. Southern Illinois was (is) playing well, but that's one you hope to get at home regardless.
ISU only has five home games next year as the schedule reverts back to an 11-game schedule.
The Sycamores host Division II Lindenwood (Sept. 19, grrr, you know how I feel about playing non-DI teams) and their four home MVFC games. North Dakota State (Oct. 10), Illinois State (Oct. 31) and South Dakota (Nov. 14) come to Terre Haute next year. The other home opponent will be either Missouri State or Northern Iowa. They haven't announced their full 2020 schedules. (And neither has ISU.)
Road games are against Eastern Illinois (Sept. 5), Middle Tennessee State (Sept. 12), South Dakota State (Sept. 26) and Western Illinois, Southern Illinois, Youngstown State. Dates to be announced.
The proviso on some of this being whether the MVFC sticks with its current annual home-away rotation. With North Dakota coming in, it might get tweaked. We know ISU won't play UND as it has announced its schedule for 2020 and the Sycamores aren't on it.
— ISU kept its Senior Day jerseys in these sweet crates you may have seen on the sideline if you attended the game.
Looked like they were used to hold the Arc of the Covenant from "Raiders Of The Lost Ark".
— Elsewhere in the MVFC, the playoff picture is taking shape, though Missouri State nearly threw everything for a loop with a near-miss 17-12 loss at Illinois State.
The Bears had the ball inside the Illinois State 5-yard line in the final minute, but couldn't get in the end zone.
If the Redbirds had lost? Their seemingly lead-pipe FCS playoff spot would have been in jeopardy. But the win, unimpressive though it was, gave the Redbirds the magic eight wins they needed.
Right now, NDSU, which clinched the MVFC auto-bid on Saturday with a 49-14 trucking of South Dakota, is in.
South Dakota State, who beat Northern Iowa 38-7 in Brookings is in with eight wins.
UNI is 7-4, but the road win over Illinois State and a good nonconference schedule is likely enough. Plus, UNI finishes at home against Western Illinois, a likely victory.
Southern Illinois is interesting. The Salukis are 7-4 and have won five in a row. But SIU finishes with NDSU at home, and the five wins SIU have earned are eerily similar to ISU's streak from a year ago.
SIU has beaten YSU, USD, ISU, Missouri State and Western Illinois. None have a winning record.
The big difference from ISU 2018 to SIU 2019? The Salukis own a FBS win. Granted, it was against a garbage UMass program, but a FBS win is a FBS win. Better to beat UMass than Quincy.
The bigger quandary is which MVFC team gets a national seed besides NDSU?
Illinois State, UNI and SDSU are all 5-2 in conference and they split the games between them. Illinois State beat SDSU on the road, but got hammered at home against UNI, who got hammered on the road at SDSU.
Illinois State and SDSU are both 8-3. UNI is 7-4.
By eye test? I'd rate them: 1. SDSU, 2. UNI, 3. Illinois State. But the eye test isn't exactly 20/20.
If you put stock in head-to-head road wins, that gives the advantage to Illinois State (27-18 winners at SDSU) and Northern Iowa (27-10 winners at Illinois State). The pecking order here is: 1a. UNI, 1b. Illinois State, 3. SDSU.
If you put stock in nonconference schedules?
Illinois State played Northern Illinois (loss), Morehead State (win), Eastern Illinois (win) and Northern Arizona (win). None of those wins are against impressive opponents.
South Dakota State played Minnesota (a near-miss loss against a FBS top 10 team), Long Island (win), Drake (win) and Southern Utah (win). Like Illinois State, the wins aren't much to write home about.
Northern Iowa played Iowa State (an overtime loss against a FBS top 25 team), Southern Utah (win), Idaho State (win) and Weber State (loss). The Weber State defeat was against one of the Big Sky's best teams on the road.
The pecking order here is: 1. UNI, 2. SDSU, 3. Illinois State.
In conference play? SDSU is the only team to come close to beating NDSU. Illinois State and UNI both got crushed by the Bison. Pecking order: 1. SDSU, 2. UNI (they lost in Fargo), 3. Illinois State (they lost in Normal).
Next week? UNI plays Western Illinois at home, so that likely gets them to 8-4.
Illinois State plays at Youngstown State. The Redbirds should win, but their offense is so low-register that they tend to find themselves in close games. However, Illinois State's defense is tough and YSU will struggle with it. Illinois State likely moves to 9-3.
SDSU finishes at rival South Dakota. The Coyotes' defense hasn't been very good, especially in the second half of the MVFC season. The Jackrabbits have plenty of firepower to bring the pain. It is a rivalry game, but you have to think SDSU wins it and that makes them 9-3.
So if I were on the committee? And Lord knows, I should be! I'd give the Jackrabbits a national seed if everything goes chalk next week.
UNI and Illinois State will host first-round playoff games.
If they edge their way in the field? The Salukis might have to go on the road and play at Austin Peay or Central Arkansas or perhaps a rematch with Southeast Missouri State. (The committee tries to avoid first-round regular season rematches.)