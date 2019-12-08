DOWN IN THE VALLEY: Wright State musings

Is a historical problem for Indiana State's men's basketball program on the verge of being solved?
I take one look at ISU's box score from its 84-77 overtime win over Wright State and I see something I'm not used to seeing.
There are 16 shots from Jordan Barnes and 15 from Cooper Neese. ISU depends on its guards and it should - they're the most proven producers on the team.
If Neese and Barnes aren't generating offense, then Tyreke Key usually is. He had an off-day before the collision he absorbed with 34 seconds left ended his day with a big gash over his right eye.
However, what was noticeable was Tre Williams' line. He was 7 of 13 from the field, scoring 14 points to go with 7 rebounds.
This comes one game after Williams was 4-for-7 with 8 points in the win against North Dakota State last Tuesday.
With some notable exceptions in the Division I era - both Royce Waltman's salad days and Greg Lansing's early years jump to mind - the thing you hear fans talk about a lot is ISU's historic inability to find a big man who can complement the scoring from the perimeter, much less be the "man" themselves.
It's a lot like the Chicago Bears' endless search for a franchise quarterback. For whatever reason, ISU has never been a team dependent on its bigs, even before the game itself became guard-oriented.
But maybe ISU is about to strike that right balance?
Now, make no mistake. ISU has always tried to establish its inside scoring under Lansing, sometimes to the point of wanting to pull your hair out, as the ISU bigs being depended on just weren't consistent or skilled enough to give the Sycamores what they want in the paint, aside from a stray game here and there.
The ball would often go inside ... and never come out. We've seen a lot of that in recent years.
You even saw a bit of it on Saturday, but the difference is that you don't get the feeling that Williams is hoping to have a big day. He has confidence in his post game and makes things happen.
It helps when ISU is hitting its outside shots, it frees up space for Williams as it did on Saturday, but he's becoming someone opposing defenses have to account for. And the domino effect is obvious. The more attention Williams gets? The more space there is for Key to maneuver. The more space there is for Barnes and Neese to shoot.
I haven't even mentioned Jake LaRavia. The dynamic is the same for him, maybe even more so. He's been hampered by illness and then a bad wrist on Saturday, but he's shown the skills he's capable of too. He's got sneaky-good post moves, he's a fighter, and he's not going to back down from anyone.
ISU fans have been dreaming of a consistent post game for time immemorial. It's just a few games of sample size, so no one should jump to conclusions just yet, but there are promising signs historical prayers are being heard.
If ISU can get consistent post scoring? Lookout. This team will be dangerous.
Players
Note: In this space, we'll discuss some, but not all, players who played.
• Jordan Barnes (22 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds) — Good day for the ISU senior in a lot of different respects.
The scoring is obvious. With Tyreke Key not feeling it on Saturday, Barnes was the dominant force in the first half, when he scored 15 points. Barnes has done a nice job drawing the defense out to stop his 3-point shooting, and then penetrating underneath to try that floater/runner he's done a job of honing.
And ... Barnes saw some looks he's not likely to get in conference play. Wright State was foolhardy enough to leave him wide-open twice in the first half. Barnes doesn't miss those.
Barnes was more of a distributor in the second half and overtime as he helped Neese heat up.
The one-two punch is what ISU in-mind by putting these players together. On Saturday, it looked good.
• Cooper Neese (25 points, 6 rebounds) — Neese stuck a lot of big shots in the game.
We like to think of shooters when they get hot and lead a long run, but shooters are also the best run-stoppers and run-starters too.
You look at the play-by-play and see Neese's impact.
• He made a 3-pointer with 11:34 to put ISU in front shortly after the Sycamores had been down seven.
• He hit a game-tying 3 at 8:34 after Wright State took a 59-56 lead.
• Three possessions later, he hit another game-tying 3.
• Neese switched things up with an 8-footer at the 4:50 mark to put ISU up six.
• The biggest shot came in OT when Neese drained a 3-pointer after Wright State had taken a 77-75 lead on what ended up being the Raiders' only field goal of the extra period.
Neese finished last season strong and has started the season with the kind of production most expected out of him coming out of Cloverdale by way of Butler. As his confidence grows, the confidence in him from his teammates grows too.
• Cobie Barnes (4 points, 5 rebounds) — Cobie Barnes has been in learning mode at the dawn of his ISU career. His minutes have varied greatly as his playing time has largely depended on LaRavia's health and/or foul trouble.
With LaRavia unsure of his status with a wrist injury he tweaked two days before in practice, Barnes actually entered the game before his fellow freshman did.
And he contributed. He does a really good job following his outside shots - scoring off an offensive rebound on one miss - and he's active on the boards.
He's learning and he's improving.
Observations
— The adversity that was likely forgotten in the wake of all that happened in the difficult overtime win is that ISU played without Christian Williams again. He's still bothered by his hip inflammation.
— I had the impression during the game that the officiating was, ahem, subpar. There were some weird calls, to be sure, but ISU did only have 16 team fouls, though eight of them were concentrated between Tre Williams and LaRavia.
I wrote about Williams and LaRavia's defense in overtime. Williams had four fouls entering the extra period. LaRavia picked up his when he and Billy Wampler got tangled up in what should have been a non-call.
From what I was told by Lansing, and what fans told me on replay, the reversal of the charge on Key was legit. He had his foot on the charge circle.
Fair enough, but I dislike the charge circle. I think it punishes an effort play and I don't think drivers are "owed" a clear path to the basket at any point. Earn it.
— Apparently, Greg Lansing has stopped shaving in the wake of ISU's win streak. He did this one time before during the 2014-15 season when he forgot his razor on a road trip, ISU won, and he decided it was a positive omen.
The thing is? Lansing doesn't like to have scruff or a beard. It bugs him.
But he's superstitious, so I'm sure he'll ride it out.
— Haven't brought up MVC expansion in a while ... because it's not imminent, but that doesn't mean we can't talk about it!
Saturday's visit to Wright State gave me a chance to visit a school that has been brought up — mostly on the periphery, but they've been brought up — as a possible MVC expansion candidate.
My first impression? The MVC could do worse.
The Nutter Center is absolutely a MVC-worthy building. Far more so than Valparaiso or Loyola was when they entered the MVC from the Horizon League. (Or now for that matter.) Built in 1990, it's like an older version of the Ford Center or a less vacuous version of Ball State's Worthen Arena.
Attendance was meh on Saturday, announced at 3,509, but Wright State has drawn well in the past, at least by mid-major standard. It's hard to explain how Dayton-area fans turn out for hoops. It's their thing. I'm not sure how much, if any, overlap there is between the Dayton and Wright State fanbases, but the loyalty is similar.
You may have noticed the "Fairborn" dateline on my stories. That's because Wright State is in Dayton suburb astride the large Wright-Patterson Air Force Base northeast of Dayton proper. Not sure what effect that has on the Wright State fanbase, but it can't hurt.
Competitively? Wright State has won 20 or more games seven times in the 2010s. They've only had losing records in the Horizon League twice since 2007. Scott Nagy is a well-respected coach.
Murray State is still the best option for the 11th slot in the MVC, but the notion that there aren't any good candidates out there for the 12th spot may not stand up to scrutiny. I could see a scenario where Wright State could take the spot.
Or, I could see a scenario where Northern Kentucky (which also has a MVC-worthy facility in the northern Kentucky Cincinnati suburbs) and Wright State come in as the 11th and 12th members if Murray didn't work out.
None of those scenarios are likely at present, but having visited there, I wouldn't be violently opposed to Wright State. If you give them MVC ambition to rise to? They just might pull it off.
— In the current MVC we know and love, the league went 6-1 on Saturday. Most of the wins were expected - Indiana State's was the one that most thought would go the other direction.
New-look Evansville continues to impress. The Aces earned a 101-87 home win over Miami of Ohio at Ford Center. DeAndre Williams scored 37 points via ridiculous 17 of 18 shooting. Looking forward to seeing him in-person.
None of the other wins were, frankly, very interesting. Bradley bumped off North Carolina A&T 83-52 at Carver Arena. Loyola beat up on Division II Quincy 90-59 at Gentile Arena. Drake slipped past hot-shooting SEMO at Knapp Center 78-73. Illinois State beat Morehead State 61-50 at Redbird Arena.
The lone loss was suffered by Southern Illinois in a 72-69 road loss at Southern Miss.