DOWN IN THE VALLEY: Western Illinois postmortem

If you would have told me on Aug. 1 that a 10-point home win for Indiana State over winless Western Illinois was a thing, much less a thing that felt like it provided safe harbor for a struggling ISU team? I'd have thought you were crazy.
After all, the Sycamores were the preseason darlings of the Missouri Valley Football Conference. ISU was picked fourth in the MVFC preseason poll, was picked to tie for the conference crown by yours truly, and had everything laid out for them. A seven-game home schedule, no North Dakota State to provide a likely loss, and with a boatload of returning starters? This was ISU's year. This season had all of the markings of FCS playoff football.
I think we all know in the back of our minds that men plan and God laughs, but that doesn't make the reality of ISU's situation any easier to take.
I've had a few people tell me they feel let down by the 3-3 Sycamores ... and some of their disappointment is rooted in other ISU teams, football or otherwise, that have let them down in the past.
That's life in the big city for a prominent college team, but every "disappointment" has to be judged on a case-by-case basis. In the case of ISU football? I think this season has to judged with a bit of empathy instead of criticism.
Think back to the factors that had observers optimistic about ISU in the first place.
The experienced offense? It has missed, at various times this season, running back Titus McCoy, running back Peterson Kerlegrand, wide receiver Rontrez Morgan, wide receiver Dakota Caton, left tackle Mason Flechler, left guard Isaiah Edwards, right tackle Kevin Kcehowski, and most important of all, quarterback Ryan Boyle.
The defense has been more healthy, but could be missing linebacker Jonas Griffith depending on what the status of his injured left knee turns out to be.
Injuries alone can any team's season, regardless of how good or deep they may be. Coaches and players like preach "next man up", but that's a rallying cry for their own benefit, as well as, just reality that has to be faced.
"Next man up" is the right approach within a team. "Next man up", however, is no way to assess a team from the outside looking in. There's simply no way anyone can objectively assess the Sycamores and conclude that they haven't been negatively impacted by injuries, no matter what they may say about it.
Now to be fair? The offense wasn't running at maximum when Boyle was healthy and ISU's defense gave up 35 points to non-scholarship Dayton in a loss that continues to sting and give the Sycamores no margin for error for the rest of the season as far as the FCS playoffs are concerned. We can't forgive all of the sins.
But even some of the ancillary criticisms that get levied against the Sycamores have their roots in the injuries.
The playbook, designed for Boyle and his dual threat ability to pass and run, is not as adaptable to either Kurtis Wilderman or Gunnar See, both of whom are more traditional quarterbacks. ISU's play-calling has come under criticism, including here, but it does take time to adjust the calls to different personnel on the field.
ISU's defense has been better more often than not. Saturday's revival against Western Illinois was a welcome development after the meltdown a week earlier at South Dakota.
Then again? WIU isn't exactly the 1984 49ers. We'll know the Sycamores have taken a step forward if it can slow down South Dakota State's potent offense next week.
So I chalk up most of the "disappointment" of ISU's season to circumstance more so than failure. If ISU was 3-3 with everyone healthy? That would be different. Then you'd have to question everything about the approach that was taken.
But ISU hasn't been healthy. Nothing about the season has played out as planned.
ISU can still make something of its season, but in reality? It can probably only lose one more game to make the FCS playoffs. Two at most. That's a tall order in this league.
And if we're being brutally honest? As encouraging as ISU's fight back and togetherness was in rallying to a common cause was against WIU? ISU is going to have to be significantly better next Saturday to have a shot against No. 3 South Dakota State.
Can this group do it? We'll see. Last year, ISU rallied from a slow MVFC start to nearly make the FCS playoffs, but that was with nearly everyone of consequence healthy.
A similar fight-back doesn't seem like it should be in the cards based on how the Sycamores are presently constituted, but then again? ISU's 2019 season looks nothing like anyone thought it would on Aug. 1.
To quote "Lawrence Of Arabia", the first half of the season taught us that "nothing is written", good or bad. We'll see what kind of ride the second half of the season provides.
A look at the game
Passing game – Diversity! ISU was more diverse in its passing attack. While the numbers don't wow you (125 yards), the effectiveness of the pass game did.
ISU got more receivers involved, 11 had at least one catch, and the ball was spread all over the field. ISU has been over-dependent on sideline routes, but the ball did go over the middle much more on Saturday, and usually to positive effect.
Kurtis Wilderman makes good decisions both in the pocket and when he comes out of it. He doesn't force the issue. He's the classic game manager.
"Game manager" is often used as a pejorative to describe a quarterback, but I don't know why. I define "game manager" as substance over style. ISU's offense felt potent again under Wilderman. That's the name of the game.
As for See? Mallory mentioned recurring muscle strain, though See did play one series after he was tended to on the sideline. Mallory was asked if Wilderman should start. Probably premature to worry about until they can assess See's injury.
Another injury? Wide receiver Morgan left with an undisclosed injury after playing early in the game.
Running game – Far better than the meltdown against South Dakota, though that was the bare minimum expected. ISU did exceed that bare minimum.
ISU was poor running the ball again in the first half, but once ISU began to mix-and-match Titus McCoy and Peterson Kerlegrand, but also, mix outside runs with inside runs? Success was achieved.
Kerlegrand's return was much-needed. He's been ISU's best back this season and has that balanced skill-set. It's no accident that ISU's offense began moving when he and Wilderman were on-field together.
ISU also worked in some wildcat runs for Michael Haupert, who had 40 yards on five runs, including a near-touchdown and a fumble.
Blocking – Remember that much-ballyhooed all-senior offensive line? Only two of them - Wyatt Wozniak and James Lang - played on Saturday. Carter Herrin (left tackle), Joe Vazquez (left guard) and Frederik Fabricius (right tackle) played on Saturday.
Herrin and Vazquez played for the injured Flechler and Edwards, respectively. Fabricius played in place of Kevin Kcehowski, who was on the sideline in uniform, but who didn't play.
They all did fine. Everyone struggled in the first half, but there were not any glaring deficiencies demonstrated by the replacements. ISU only had one false start penalty ... more than acceptable for 60 minutes.
Pass rush – Last week, it was absent. This week? ISU got its mojo back.
Four sacks and 10 tackles for loss. WIU quarterback Connor Sampson got less comfortable as the game went along. He was ultimately 15 of 34 for 102 yards.
Run defense – WIU was held to 112 rushing yards and 3.7 yards per carry. One week after South Dakota decimated the Sycamores on the ground, this was obviously a good comeback.
Clayton Glasco (10 tackles) and Matt Thompson (8 tackles) picked up the slack nicely for Griffith, who had four tackles when injured late in the third quarter. Griffith's replacement, Kelvin Broome, had two tackles.
Pass coverage – The secondary played well. I thought cornerback Keawvis Cummings was a presence in coverage. Denzel Bonner laid a wicked hit on a WIU wide receiver in the first half. Michael Thomas had a key interception and had eight tackles.
ISU's pass rush made life easier, but Sampson rarely had an open man to throw to. Good job by ISU's defensive backs.
Special teams – A muff on a punt return, caused due to a punt hitting one of ISU's blockers, forcing Dante Hendrix to field a ball in traffic, was a blot, but ISU's special teams were OK otherwise.
Jerry Nunez made all of his kicks and got all but one of his kickoffs deep. Travis Reiner averaged 38.5 yards on seven punts and did a good job giving Nunez a chance to boot a field goal on a low snap in the fourth quarter.
Nothing spectacular from the return game, but apart from the punt return muff, nothing bad either.
Intangibles - For the second week in a row, ISU had just two penalties. One of them was an offensive pass interference on Hendrix. Whether it was OPI was likely in the eyes of the beholder. He did create a tad bit of space on a nice sideline catch, but would he have caught it anyway? (Not that it matters to the OPI interpretation.)
ISU controlled time of possession by almost 10 minutes, was 7 of 17 on third down, and 4-for-4 in the red zone.
Observations
— We'll hold our breath and wait on the Griffith injury status. When Boyle was hurt, I think many thought it was minor because Boyle was walking around on the sideline afterwards and took ice off of his knee.
In truth, Curt Mallory told me Boyle, who has had a torn ACL before, knew the injury was serious right away.
Griffith never came back on the field, he was injured much later in the game than Boyle was, so we don't have that visual to give a false sense of security.
Losing Boyle and Griffith, two of the best offensive and defensive players in the MVFC, respectively, would obviously be devastating. We'll hope for the best for Griffith, also one of the best personalities on the Sycamores.
— It was Homecoming and I really don't have much of an opinion on the changes made at Memorial Stadium and outside the stadium regarding The Walk. I know there were organizations, notably, ISU's greek community, who were up in arms.
Tent city was inside the grounds and it was less "city" than village. I will say I have zero problem with ISU expecting tenters to buy a ticket and be inside the grounds. This is, after all, a football game, and ISU runs the property (I know the city technically owns it, but ISU has a lease through the 2060s), so I don't think it's unreasonable for them to make that demand.
And there have been issues in the tents. Even from the press box, I've seen a few disturbances in the tents outside the stadium over the years ... and I could only see maybe a quarter of them.
As for The Walk? I'm the last person to ask. Today is a work day for me, so I've never done the Walk.
My only issue in all of this was how ISU was used a political football by city officials looking to score political points off of ISU-related resentment in Terre Haute.
In every college town, there's a segment of residents who think the university is the root of all evil - even though the university is almost always one of, if not the actual largest employer. It's easy for city fathers to stoke this resentment and, in my opinion, the pressure put on ISU by the city was born out of this.
Many of the Homecoming-related disturbances I've witnessed as someone who lives just a few blocks off of Wabash myself were late at night by parties hosted well off-campus, and usually, by people who had nothing to do with ISU.
To put that and some of the fights, etc., on ISU is unfair in my opinion. It's not like Terre Haute is a crime-free Shangri-la during the other 364 days of the year anyway.
— Very much a chalk day in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. No upsets, no major surprises.
The one (sort of) pick 'em on Saturday was South Dakota State's long trip east to Youngstown State. The Penguins led 21-16 at the end of the third quarter, but the Jackrabbits exploded for 22 fourth quarter points en route to a 38-28 win at Stambaugh Stadium.
The Jacks had 423 yards of total offense against a pretty good YSU defense. SDSU quarterback J'Bore Gibbs is a dual pass-run threat much like South Dakota quarterback Austin Simmons is. ISU had better be ready next Saturday. Meanwhile, the Penguins are 0-2 in the MVFC for the first time since 2004? That's kind of hard to believe.
MVFC standard bearers North Dakota State had a similar fourth-quarter surge at home against Northern Iowa. A 21-point fourth quarter blew open a close one as the Bison remained unbeaten with a 46-14 win.
South Dakota beat up on defensive-less Missouri State 45-10 in Springfield. How leaky is MSU's defense? The WIU team that ISU locked down on Saturday scored 31 on the Bears a week ago. Simmons threw four TD passes against the Bears.
Illinois State won 21-7 at Southern Illinois. The Redbirds and Salukis were a combined 4 of 22 on third down, but Illinois State running back James Robinson had 150 rushing yards.